MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Ethic is pleased to report it has released the complete first season of its podcast, filed its first formal public comment with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and its founder Praadhyumn Indaana, has been named a 2026 Davidson Fellow.All 10 episodes of the Quantum Ethic Podcast are now available free on the organization's website. Each runs about 10 minutes, with Praadhyumn hosting Episodes 1–5, and his brother, Krishang Indaana, hosting Episodes 6–10. Both live in Montvale. Each episode explains the science behind materials such as asbestos, lithium-ion batteries, PFAS and concrete, then examine what happened after they entered use. Sources accompany every episode. The season finale asks how responsibility should be shared among scientists, companies, governments and consumers when materials cause harm beyond the laboratory.On October 14, 2026, Quantum Ethic submitted a comment on the EPA's initial air-quality designations for the 2024 fine-particle pollution standard, known as PM2.5, under Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2024-0078. It urged the agency to meet the February 6, 2027 court-ordered deadline for final designations, explain any exclusion of wildfire-smoke data and publish the data behind each county's designation. The submission drew on the organization's air-quality map and was its first formal comment in a federal rulemaking.Praadhyumn, a senior at Stanford Online High School, received a $50,000 Davidson Fellows scholarship for developing a physics-informed neural network to predict critical heat flux, a key safety limit in nuclear reactor design. His research paper is available through Quantum Ethic's website.Founded by Praadhyumn in April 2025, Quantum Ethic has grown to 40 student volunteers working remotely from different towns. High school students run every project. Their work considers how physics, materials science and ethics apply to climate, energy and technology policy, with findings shared through essays, public data projects and community activities.Its first project, Lessons from the Classics, began in 2025. Four essays and student workshops in June and July brought Greek and Roman thinkers into discussions of modern science. Students examined Frontinus's aqueducts and Vitruvius's south-facing windows alongside the carbon cost of buildings. Seneca and Epicurus provided a starting point for considering discarded phones, while Aristotle and Chrysippus informed an examination of claims that neuroscience has disproved free will.Volunteers have co-written 12 essays, often in teams of three to eight authors. Topics include artificial intelligence in public policy, carbon accounting, recycling, energy use and free speech. Each essay cites its sources, allowing readers to follow the evidence behind the students' arguments.“We want students to follow a scientific question far enough to see who it affects,” says Praadhyumn Indaana.“That can mean writing an essay, examining air-quality data or taking old electronics to a recycling center. Students should be able to use what they learn and share the evidence behind it.”According to Praadhyumn Indaana, daily air-quality monitoring is one example. Volunteers built and maintain a free, live map tracking 15 U.S. cities using data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service and the EPA's AirNow. The map compares readings against the EPA's 2024 PM2.5 standard. Separate tree-planting proposals rank the same cities using a year of air-quality data and set out a specific planting request for each.At home in Montvale, the Indaana brothers began the organization's e-waste campaign on October 19, 2026. They collected a laptop, a networking box, a power strip, more than a dozen chargers and tangled cables, filling a bin for the Montvale Recycling Center. The campaign asks every Stanford Online High School student to collect unused electronics at home and take them to a local recycling center. Each drive contributes to a running total on the website, which also explains how students can organize their own.Another project started with a pizza box. Using aluminum foil, black construction paper, plastic wrap, tape and a wooden ruler, the brothers built a solar oven in about an hour for under $15. It cooked s'mores with sunlight alone. Their build log explains how the black floor absorbs sunlight, the plastic window traps warm air and the foil-lined lid directs additional light inside. Step-by-step instructions let readers build an oven themselves.Quantum Ethic also surveyed 151 high school students in grades 9–12 from 30 U.S. states and six other countries between May 21 and October 21, 2026. Among respondents, 73% did not know approximately how much their family paid for electricity each month, and 78% played games on a console or gaming PC. Only 27% said they always switched off lights when leaving a room; 82% would make at least one change to save energy. Results are self-reported and do not represent a random sample. Five practical energy-saving tips accompany the findings.The podcast, essays, air-quality map and tree-planting proposals are free to access at .About Quantum EthicQuantum Ethic is a student-led organization founded in April 2025 by Praadhyumn Indaana. It brings high school students together to examine science and ethics through research, writing, community projects and participation in public policy. Its work addresses climate, energy and technology policy.

Praadhyumn Indaana, Founder & President

Quantum Ethic

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Student-Led Quantum Ethic Releases First Podcast Season on Materials Science and Ethics News Provided By Press Release Co. November 18, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Environment



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