NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when global and personal crises feel overwhelming, former Ugandan refugee, CNN Hero, and Global Soap Project founder Derreck Kayongo introduces a blueprint for emotional alchemy. Published by Spines,“When Sadness Finds Purpose: How Pain Becomes a Bridge to Healing Self and Society” challenges the modern impulse to outrun grief, urging readers instead to use their pain as raw material for healing themselves and the world.Drawing from his harrowing childhood escape from Idi Amin's regime in Uganda, Kayongo illustrates how survival must eventually transition into service. He argues that modern culture often worships speed and momentum, demanding that individuals quickly bypass their trauma. Instead, he advocates for the courage to remain still, unpack the origins of one's grief, and actively sculpt it into purpose. By sharing poignant encounters-ranging from an intimate conversation with a grieving actress in an Irish bar to the historical resilience of marginalized communities-Kayongo illustrates that untethered sadness is a dangerous force. Left unexamined, it can mutate into resentment, cruelty, and destructive social patterns. However, when disciplined by meaning, sadness becomes a profound catalyst for compassion and civic action.The manuscript offers practical guidance for this transformation, structured as a journey from self-discovery to societal contribution. Readers will explore actionable insights and learn how to:Distinguish between a painful event and the internal narrative constructed around it.Cultivate the patience required to let emotional wounds reveal their underlying wisdom.Identify the unique moral assignments and societal needs that their specific suffering has prepared them to address.Break intergenerational cycles of trauma by becoming grounded individuals who export safety and stability to their families, workplaces, and communities."Sadness is not a prison sentence unless you decorate the cell and throw away the key," says Kayongo. "When we finally choose to root our sorrow and direct it toward goodness, we turn our deepest wounds into a bridge that others can cross."“When Sadness Finds Purpose” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Derreck Kayongo is a globally recognized social entrepreneur, human rights advocate, and former CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. A CNN Hero, he is widely known for founding the Global Soap Project, an initiative that recycles hotel soap to improve hygiene and reduce preventable diseases in vulnerable communities worldwide. His life's work is animated by the enduring conviction that broken things can be repurposed, and that the adversity we survive can become the very tool we use to uplift humanity.Book DetailsTitle: When Sadness Finds Purpose: How Pain Becomes a Bridge to Healing Self and SocietyAuthor: Derreck KayongoPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90549-916-6Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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Former Refugee and CNN Hero Derreck Kayongo Releases "When Sadness Finds Purpose" News Provided By Spines November 18, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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