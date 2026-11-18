The crypto market capitalisation has held near $2.20T for a third day, with no rebound taking shape. Bitcoin is stuck in the $64–65.5K range, and the risk of a fresh leg lower remains. Ethereum has risen 6.9% from Sunday's lows to $1,825, bouncing off support that has held for the past three years.

The crypto market capitalisation has remained close to the $2.20T mark for the third day running, while the entire market remains firmly in the grip of the bears, who prevented a rebound from taking hold on Monday. In other markets, the Nasdaq-100's nearly 3% decline has not been followed by a rebound, while the US Dollar Index is trading near 19-month highs after a five-day rally, with no signs of a trend reversal. The only signal to the contrary is a decline in the probability of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December from 14.5% on Thursday to 5% as of 07:00 GMT, according to CME FedWatch. The positive trend seen in altcoins at the start of the day on Monday did not hold. Still, by the start of active trading in Europe on Tuesday, coins were once again predominantly showing gains over the past 24 hours, with the ratio of gainers to losers standing at approximately 4:1. The top gainers are Internet Computer (+10%), Basic Attention Token (+6.8%) and Hyperliquid (+4.6%). The biggest fallers are Hedera (-2.9%), Stellar (-1.3%) and Ethereum Classic (-1.1%).

Bitcoin is trading near $64.5K, having remained largely within the $64–65.5K range since the start of the week. Traders hoping for a quick rebound cannot help but be concerned that the day has started with a decline, albeit a relatively modest 1.2% so far, as such a brief consolidation could well be followed by a fresh leg lower. Perhaps this time, the market will need a shift in global risk appetite to bring buyers back to Bitcoin, with altcoin speculators following suit.

However, Ether 's performance is taking some of the drama out of the situation, as the second-largest and most influential cryptocurrency is trading at $1,825, up 6.9% from Sunday's lows. A return to the support zone seen over the last three years has attracted buyers, an important positive indicator of sentiment across all cryptocurrencies, suggesting that there remains deep-seated interest in buying on dips. However, support for ETH looks rather weak right down to $1,500. In other words, the coin could well slip towards this year's and last year's lows in the event of a fresh sell-off, before buyers signal their interest.

News Background

Investors have withdrawn $10 billion in stablecoins from Binance over the past 30 days, the largest amount since 2020. Ethereum holdings on Binance have fallen to 2.9 million coins, hitting a five-year low. Large holders are buying up the asset on the dip, but are already sitting on an unrealised loss of 6–8%, notes Darkfost.

According to Lookonchain, exchange reserves of stablecoins have fallen by $17 billion over the past 30 days. For the market to turn bullish, capital must flow into the ecosystem rather than out of it, according to Glassnode.

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Strategy has halved its Bitcoin purchases, although it has been buying the asset for nearly eight weeks in a row. The company purchased a further 485 BTC last week at an average price of $68.9K per coin. Strategy's total holdings have reached 850,849 BTC, purchased at an average price of $75.5K.

Bitmine purchased a further 7,653 ETH last week, bringing the volume of Ethereum in its reserves to 6.08 million coins (4.98% of the total supply). To reach its target of acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply, the company needs to purchase around 24,000 more ETH.

JPMorgan and Singapore's DBS Bank have launched round-the-clock cross-border transfers of tokenised deposits between their blockchain infrastructures. Hong Kong and SWIFT will explore cross-border payments using tokenised deposits in various currencies.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, without an improvement in global risk appetite, the consolidation remains fragile, and the risk of a fresh leg lower outweighs the chances of a rebound.

Risk and invalidation: a rise in Bitcoin above $66K would put the rebound scenario back on the table, while a move below $64K would signal a further fall towards $58K. For ETH, the risk is a slide towards $1,500.

Upcoming: NVIDIA earnings on 17 November after the market close; Anthropic's IPO on 18 November, with trading starting on 19 November; the FOMC minutes on 18 November at 19:00 GMT. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team