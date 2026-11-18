The crypto market capitalisation is holding near $2.2T, and its stabilisation after the sell-off points to internal resilience. Bitcoin is trading near $64.7K in a narrow range with a downward bias. XRP is bouncing towards $1, but a“death cross” and long-term support at $0.55 keep the backdrop bearish.

The crypto market capitalisation has continued to hover within a narrow range near $2.2T for the fourth day in a row. This stabilisation following the sell-off is a fairly positive sign of internal resilience, especially considering the sell-off in gold and heightened volatility in stocks, which typically spill over into the crypto market. It is quite possible that the peak of fear in the crypto market occurred on Sunday, reducing sellers' interest. Among the top altcoins, the number of falling and rising coins over the past 24 hours is roughly equal, with a slight bias towards gains. The biggest gains are being recorded by XRP (+4.5%), The Graph (+3.7%) and IOTA (+3.6%). The biggest losers are Internet Computer (-6%), Basic Attention Token (-5.5%) and Aptos (-2.8%).

Bitcoin is trading around $64.7K as active trading begins in Europe, having recovered to the middle of the range seen over the past three days after falling to $63.3K at the end of the day on Tuesday. In the short term, BTC has formed a narrow trading range with fairly strong resistance and a slight downward slope, which calls for caution regarding the near-term outlook. The recent lull may turn out to be nothing more than a breather before a new wave of selling.

XRP is attempting to reverse course and move higher, emerging as the top performer among the coins most popular with crypto traders. It is trying to return to levels above $1 after seven weeks of heavy selling, which nearly halved the price from its 23 September peak of $1.65 to a low of $0.8875 at the start of this week. Despite the impressive momentum, we believe this rally is nothing more than a bounce following accumulated oversold conditions. XRP has hit its lowest levels since 2024, underperforming the broader market and other major coins. At the same time, long-term established support lies around $0.55, leaving significant downside potential. On the daily timeframe, a“death cross” formed by the 50- and 200-day moving averages will take shape above the price within a couple of days. On the weekly timeframe, a similar crossover could occur by the end of the year, creating a very bleak outlook for the coin in the coming weeks.

News Background

Bitcoin ETFs broke a seven-day streak of outflows at the start of the week, during which investors had withdrawn $1.91 billion from the funds. Although the net inflow was a modest $8 million, the streak has been broken.

According to CryptoQuant, long-term holders reduced their holdings by 73,900 BTC over the week, and Bitcoin has fallen below the average purchase price of half of all investors. For BTC holders, this is a warning sign: a further decline would put the majority of coins in the red.

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Solana could reach $1,100 by 2031 under a favourable scenario for the tokenised stock market, according to Bitwise. The base-case scenario calls for the token's price to rise to $385.

Democratic senators have demanded that the SEC clarify the requirements for trading tokenised stocks. According to lawmakers, the regulatory easing measures introduced by the SEC leave gaps in efforts to combat illegal financial transactions and protect investors.

Trezor, a manufacturer of hardware crypto wallets, reported a data leak involving approximately 27,000 customer orders. The leak resulted from a hack of the logistics partner Skladon's system.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, the market has stabilised, but the lull in Bitcoin may be just a breather before a new wave of selling, and XRP's rebound is merely a reaction to oversold conditions.

Risk and invalidation: a Bitcoin move below Tuesday's low of $63.3K would raise the risk of a fresh leg lower, while a move above $66K would point to a strengthening rebound. For XRP, the risk is a slide towards long-term support at $0.55.

Upcoming: the FOMC minutes on 18 November at 19:00 GMT; the start of trading in Anthropic shares on 19 November. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team