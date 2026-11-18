MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Vincere Performance Group will host the Practice Leadership Summit February 22–24, 2027, at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. The 2.5-day healthcare leadership conference will bring together executives from physician groups, accountable care organizations, health systems and health plans to examine practical approaches to improving clinical and operational performance.







Image caption: Vincere Performance Group logo.

The physician leadership summit is designed for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, chief medical officers, physician executives and leaders responsible for practice operations, quality, population health and value-based care. Sessions will feature case studies with measurable performance data, implementation lessons, frameworks and benchmarks participants can apply within their organizations.

The program will address four connected priorities: value-based care performance; practice operations; patient access and experience; and physician leadership. Topics include quality and Stars performance, risk adjustment, scheduling, physician compensation, inbox management, organizational design, practical AI adoption and physician engagement.

Listed speakers include Devin Airey, Executive Partner at Advisory Board; Tinisha Cheatham, DO, Chief People Officer and Associate Medical Director at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; Jatin Dave, MD, MBBS, MPH, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, Government Products, at UPMC Health Plan; Brian Schuetz, Executive Director of MIT Health; and Stephen Winn, CEO of Vincere Performance Group.

The summit will combine operational case studies with peer discussion, giving leadership teams an opportunity to examine what worked, what did not and how those lessons may apply to their own practices. The event will have no exhibit hall, booths or paid speaking slots. Consultant and vendor attendance is capped.

Standard registration is $1,950, with a 15 percent discount for three or more colleagues registering from the same organization. Hotel and travel arrangements are separate.

Healthcare leaders can request summit information, the event agenda or itinerary at . The page also links to current faculty, registration inclusions and cancellation terms.

ABOUT VINCERE PERFORMANCE GROUP

Vincere Performance Group is a subsidiary of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. The Practice Leadership Summit brings together healthcare leaders to examine clinical and operational performance, share implementation lessons and strengthen practice leadership. Website: .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrea Kraynak

Director, Vincere Academy

Vincere Performance Group

Subsidiary of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group

Phone: 202-607-4121

LOGO link for media:

News Source: Vincere Performance Group

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