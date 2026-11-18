MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today released its 2026–2028 U.S. Mortgage Origination Forecast. The firm projects total first-lien originations will reach $2.13 trillion in 2026, a 9% increase over 2025, before slipping 3% to $2.07 trillion in 2027 as elevated long-term interest rates weigh on refinance activity.

According to iEmergent Chief of Forecasting Mark Watson, the forecast reflects a sharp run-up in long-term interest rates since the Iran conflict began in late February, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates reaching 7.4% in early October. Watson attributes the increase to persistent inflation, higher deficits and stronger-than-expected economic growth. He expects rates to remain elevated until economic growth begins to slow. Compared with its, iEmergent has reduced its refinance volume projections by 14% for 2026 and 24% for 2027 while trimming its purchase volume projections by just 0.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

2026: Total mortgage origination volume is projected to reach $2.13 trillion, a 9% increase from 2025. Purchase originations are expected to rise 4% to $1.41 trillion, while refinances are forecast to climb 18% to $722 billion, with much of that volume booked early in the year on loans locked before rates began rising. 2027: Total mortgage originations are projected to dip to 5.91 million loans and $2.07 trillion, down approximately 3% in both loan count and dollar volume. Purchase activity is expected to increase modestly to 3.72 million loans totaling $1.43 trillion, while refinances are forecast to fall 11% to 2.18 million loans totaling $644 billion. 2028: Total mortgage originations are projected to rise to 5.98 million loans and $2.11 trillion, 1.2% and 1.9% increases from 2027, respectively. Purchase activity is expected to continue its modest climb to 3.76 million loans totaling $1.45 trillion, while refinances are forecast to rebound to 2.23 million loans totaling $660 billion.







Image caption: Bar graph showing iEmergent's 3-year U.S. Mortgage Origination Forecast for 2026-2028 by loan count/units.







image caption: Bar graph showing iEmergent's 3-year U.S. Mortgage Origination Forecast for 2026-2028 by dollar volume.

“The outlook points to relative stagnation in mortgage originations in 2027, not a steep decline,” Watson said.“Modestly encouraging economic and labor market conditions suggest household formation can remain healthy and that some housing demand is being deferred rather than lost. That deferred demand is an important source of future growth. As affordability improves, prospective homebuyers who have been waiting on the sidelines should return to the market, supporting home sales and mortgage originations.”

“There's a lot of concern across the industry that high rates mean shrinking volume, but our forecast paints a more balanced picture,” said Laird Nossuli, CEO of iEmergent.“Rates are largely outside lenders' control, but where and how they compete isn't. Lenders that use forecasts to understand where demand is building can make better decisions about where to invest for growth.”

Read Mark Watson's latest blog for more detailed analysis and commentary on the forecast.

METHODOLOGY

For more than two decades, iEmergent has been forecasting mortgage market trends using a bottom-up approach that measures demand at the census tract level. In a September 2026 analysis comparing its 2025 purchase forecasts with actual Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data, iEmergent found that forecast accuracy averaged more than 90% across the nation's 30 largest metropolitan markets. At the census tract level, its forecasts were within 10 loans of actual originations in 64.3% of the nation's 84,414 census tracts and within 15 loans in 78.6% of tracts.

iEmergent's proprietary forecasting method combines elements of several traditional demand forecasting models. While many variables inform its forecasts, two fundamental elements are the Purchase Mortgage Generation Rate (PMGR), which measures the rate at which an individual market produces purchase mortgages, and the homebuyer pool, which represents households that are ready, willing and able to purchase a home. By evaluating the relationship between each census tract's homebuyer pool and PMGR, iEmergent applies probability theory to estimate the number and dollar volume of purchase mortgage loans expected to originate in that market.

Learn more about iEmergent's approach to mortgage forecasting here: /insights/mortgage-opportunity-forecasting.

ABOUT IEMERGENT

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit .

Tags: @iEmergent

Media Kit (PDF):

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Image caption: Bar graph showing iEmergent's 3-year U.S. Mortgage Origination Forecast for 2026-2028 by loan count/units.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for iEmergent

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: iEmergent

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