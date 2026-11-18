MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) invites audiences to experience“The Memory of Melodies,” a concert exploring how music carries stories, traditions, and memories across generations. The performance takes place Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center at Middlesex Community College in Lowell, MA.







image caption: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra. Photo: Noya Photo.

The program brings together music spanning several centuries, from the timeless lyricism of J.S. Bach to the evocative orchestral arrangements of Ottorino Respighi and contemporary works that draw inspiration from personal, cultural, and musical histories.

The concert features J.S. Bach's Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056, with pianist Carmen Rodríguez-Peralta as soloist. One of Bach's most beloved concertos, the work moves between dramatic orchestral exchanges, virtuosic passages, and the extraordinary serenity of its celebrated slow movement.

The program also includes“A Night with the Aristocrats” by Greek-American composer and guitarist Apostolos Paraskevas, a work for guitar, flute, and strings that blends dance-like energy with moments of reflection. Its musical language reflects the composer's Greek heritage and his interest in transforming everyday experiences into musical narratives. The composer will be performing the solo guitar part, and Wei Zhao, LCO's principal flute will be the soloist for this piece.

A highlight of the afternoon is“I Heard the Children Singing,” a concerto for violin and orchestra by Lansing McLoskey, winner of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra's 2026 International Call-for-Scores, with violinist Krista Buckland-Reisner as soloist. Inspired by the nineteenth-century hymn“The Holy City,” the four-movement work moves from turbulent orchestral passages to an exuberant conclusion, bringing together themes of memory, childhood, and collective expression. The LCO's Call for Scores provides an international platform for composers and brings new orchestral works to audiences in the Greater Lowell community.

The concert concludes with Ottorino Respighi's Antiche arie e danze, Suite No. 3, a beautifully crafted reimagining of Renaissance and Baroque melodies. Through lush orchestral textures, Respighi brings centuries-old dances and instrumental traditions into the sound world of the modern orchestra.

ABOUT LCO:

Founded in 2019, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell's first and only professional orchestra. Its mission is to ensure that everyone has access to world-class live music, regardless of income or circumstance. Through its commitment to free public concerts, innovative programming, international competitions, and the presentation of underrepresented composers, LCO continues to expand access to classical music and strengthen the cultural life of Greater Lowell. LCO is Middlesex Community College's resident orchestra.

“The Memory of Melodies” is part of Middlesex Community College's“A World of Music” Concert Series. .

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Memory of Melodies - Lowell Chamber Orchestra

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Where: Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center, Middlesex Community College, 240 Central Street, Lowell, MA 01852

Admission: Free and open to the public

Website: events/memory-of-melodies

VIDEO (YouTube):

MEDIA CONTACT:

Antonio Mak

Lowell Chamber Orchestra

EMAIL:... | PHONE: 617-319-5982

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Caption: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra. Photo: Noya Photo.

News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra

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