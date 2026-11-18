MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As Black Friday approaches on November 27, U.S. shoppers are looking for ways to manage holiday spending through discounts. A HotDeals review of publicly available consumer research and coupon activity data examines how shoppers discover and evaluate promotional offers, highlighting the distinction between copying a code and securing savings at checkout







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According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 29% of holiday shoppers whose spending plans are affected by economic conditions intend to use coupons more frequently, while 31% plan to compare prices online more often. Separately, coupon platform SimplyCodes reported that 64% of visits to its platform in September 2026 included a promo code copy.

Together, these findings provide context for understanding how shoppers research and retrieve promotional codes before making purchases, although they reflect different populations and measurement methods.

BROWSING AND PURCHASING DO NOT ALWAYS HAPPEN TOGETHER

NRF's October 2026 holiday survey found that 56% of holiday shoppers expected economic conditions to affect their spending plans. The survey also reported that 43% planned to begin browsing or purchasing before November, while 64% expected to complete most of their holiday shopping during Thanksgiving weekend.

These findings suggest that consumers may research prices and promotional offers before making purchasing decisions. Browsing for discounts can be part of a broader evaluation process rather than an immediate indication of purchase intent.

PROMO CODE COPIES REFLECT ACTIVE SHOPPER ENGAGEMENT

According to SimplyCodes' October 2026 State of the Coupon Economy report, its platform recorded approximately 77.7 million promo code copies between January and September 2026.

The report also found that 66.1% of shoppers who copied codes during that period used mobile phones, compared with 32.9% on desktop devices and 0.9% on tablets.

These figures offer a view of coupon retrieval activity within the platform. However, copying a code does not establish whether it was subsequently applied, resulted in a discount or led to a completed purchase.

VERIFICATION REMAINS A SEPARATE STEP BEFORE CHECKOUT

Promotional codes may be subject to minimum spending requirements, product exclusions, expiration dates or customer eligibility restrictions.

SimplyCodes reported that its editor-tested promo code success rate ranged from 87.4% to 91.6% between January and July 2026. Separately, an earlier 2026 analysis found that 56% of recorded coupon restrictions were retailer-wide policies rather than conditions attached to individual codes.

These figures describe platform testing and restriction records, not the rate at which consumers successfully redeem codes.

Drawing on publicly available consumer research and coupon industry data, the HotDeals Research Team emphasizes three distinct activities in evaluating promotional offers: discovering offers, copying promo codes and verifying discount eligibility.

For Black Friday shoppers, checking promotional conditions and confirming the final order total can help distinguish an advertised discount from savings that actually apply.

METHODOLOGY

This analysis reviews publicly available third-party research rather than proprietary HotDeals user behavior statistics.

NRF's 2026 holiday survey was conducted October 1–7 among 8,094 U.S. adults, with a reported margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

SimplyCodes figures reflect activity and testing within its own platform. The copy, device, success-rate and restriction statistics cover different observation periods and should not be combined into a single conversion or redemption rate.

ABOUT HOTDEALS

HotDeals ( ) is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes so shoppers don't have to. The HotDeals Research Team analyzes consumer savings trends across major shopping events and publishes periodic insights through the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index.

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News Source: HotDeals

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