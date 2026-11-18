MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Paul Stanley Museum has announced the acquisition of two original Hamm's Beer mechanical advertising displays, further expanding its collection of historic animated advertising and original artwork created by pioneering commercial designer Paul Stanley. The newly acquired displays include the impressive Hamm's Beer Helicopter and the whimsical Hamm's Beer Eastern Cowbear, both accompanied by their original shipping crates.







Image caption:“The Clown That Danced on Drums.” Original, one-of-a-kind color developmental illustration by Paul Stanley & Company depicting a whimsical animated clown positioned atop a colorful advertising box designed for Utica Club Beer. The artwork exemplifies Stanley's extraordinary imagination and innovative combination of commercial artistry, mechanical ingenuity, and advertising entertainment. Collection of the Paul Stanley Museum, Los Angeles, California.

The Helicopter is particularly remarkable for its size and mechanical complexity. Standing approximately six and a half feet tall, with an operating diameter approaching nine feet, the display represents the ambitious engineering and imaginative design that distinguished Stanley's work.

The Eastern Cowbear reflects the humor, distinctive characters, and mechanical ingenuity that made Stanley's advertising displays memorable fixtures of American commercial advertising.

Together, the two acquisitions arrived with five original shipping crates, an important surviving element of their history and preservation.

PRESERVING THE ART OF ANIMATED ADVERTISING

Long before digital advertising, Paul Stanley transformed ordinary commercial signs into miniature mechanical theaters.

His elaborate creations combined colorful characters, moving objects, illumination, and inventive engineering to entertain customers while promoting familiar American brands.

Although best known for his Hamm's Beer displays, Stanley's creative accomplishments extended far beyond the brewing industry.

THE CLOWN THAT DANCED ON DRUMS

Few creations better illustrate Paul Stanley's imagination and mechanical ingenuity than his distinctive animated clown, a whimsical character featured in advertising displays developed for several major American beverage brands.

Among Stanley's most imaginative creations was his distinctive animated clown, a whimsical character adapted for several major American beverage brands. Some versions featured the clown atop rotating drums, while the original Utica Club developmental artwork depicts the character positioned above a colorful advertising box.

Variations of the design were created for Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, and Burgermeister Beer, while original developmental artwork documents additional concepts for Utica Club.

Although the character's basic appearance remained recognizable, individual displays incorporated unique mechanical features and advertising elements.

One particularly remarkable example was the Coca-Cola clown, which included a functioning radio concealed within the display.

These imaginative details reflected Stanley's ability to combine humor, artistic design, mechanical engineering, and commercial promotion into a single creation.

The clown exemplified how Stanley transformed ordinary point-of-purchase advertising into miniature mechanical theaters that entertained shoppers while promoting familiar American brands.

ORIGINAL ARTWORK REVEALS A BROADER LEGACY

The Paul Stanley Museum also preserves an important collection of original, one-of-a-kind developmental artwork documenting Stanley's creative work for numerous national and regional consumer brands.

Surviving illustrations include advertising concepts for Ajax, Bactine, French's, Wisk, Nalley's, Morton House Beans, Pard Dog Food, Matey Bubble Bath, and many others.

Many drawings contain handwritten production notes, mechanical specifications, and proposed movements, providing an extraordinary glimpse into the creative process behind midcentury mechanical advertising.

These original illustrations demonstrate that Stanley was far more than a designer of brewery signs. He was a versatile commercial artist and innovator whose work encompassed a remarkable range of American consumer products.

A GROWING MUSEUM COLLECTION

“The acquisition of these two extraordinary Hamm's displays represents another important step in preserving Paul Stanley's creative legacy,” said Michael Miller, Ph.D., founder and curator of the Paul Stanley Museum.

“Stanley combined artistic imagination with mechanical ingenuity in ways that made advertising entertaining. Our goal is to preserve not only these remarkable displays, but also the original artwork and historical materials that document how they were created.”

The museum continues to expand its collection while developing its redesigned website to showcase Stanley's contributions to American advertising, commercial art, and mechanical design.

ABOUT THE PAUL STANLEY MUSEUM

Located in Los Angeles, the Paul Stanley Museum preserves historic mechanical advertising displays, original developmental artwork, and related materials documenting the creative legacy of Paul Stanley.

Founded by Michael Miller, Ph.D., the museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Stanley's contributions to American advertising, commercial art, and mechanical design.

Website:

YouTube Video from the Paul Stanley Museum channel:

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Image caption:“The Clown That Danced on Drums.” Original, one-of-a-kind color developmental illustration by Paul Stanley & Company depicting a whimsical animated clown positioned atop a colorful advertising box designed for Utica Club Beer. The artwork exemplifies Stanley's extraordinary imagination and innovative combination of commercial artistry, mechanical ingenuity, and advertising entertainment. Collection of the Paul Stanley Museum, Los Angeles, California.

News Source: Paul Stanley Museum

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