CISF Thwarts Unauthorised Terminal Entry Attempt at Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Demonstrating exceptional alertness, courage, and swift operational response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport foiled an unauthorised entry attempt at Terminal-3 on Wednesday. At approximately 1505 hours on November 18, an individual hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, approached Departure Gate No. 3A of Terminal-3 without valid travel documents.

When the on-duty CISF personnel, ASI/Exe Kashinath Pramanik, asked him to produce a valid ticket and identification, the individual ignored the instructions and attempted to forcibly enter the terminal building. Reacting immediately with commendable presence of mind, ASI/Exe Kashinath Pramanik intercepted the intruder at the gate. Assisted swiftly by Quick Reaction Team (QRT) member Constable Bimal Ekka, the personnel overpowered and apprehended the individual right near the departure gate in less than 10 seconds, averting a potential security breach.

During preliminary checking, a backpack containing personal identity documents (Aadhaar and PAN cards), a mobile phone, educational and sports certificates, and application forms for higher education and recruitment was found in his possession. The individual's father was promptly contacted and informed of the incident. According to his father, the individual is reportedly struggling with substance abuse and is of unsound mind. He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for joint interrogation, further legal action, and verification of his antecedents. The incident underscores the round-the-clock vigilance, rigorous access control, and high state of operational readiness maintained by the CISF to ensure the safety and security of passengers and critical aviation infrastructure. (ANI)