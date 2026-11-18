In a shocking and brazen incident, an advocate was brutally attacked with a knife in broad daylight by a man who entered his office in the Salabatpura area of Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday, November 18.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man, identified as Pravin Rathod, was seen entering the office of advocate Shoaib Sheikh, who was seated inside. The two had a heated argument before Pravin began to attack Shoaib with a knife, injuring his hand,

After attacking the advocate with the knife, the accused left the office and fled the scene, while people rushed to help the injured Shoaib Sheikh. He was admitted to the hospital, where he received treatment for the injuries sustained from the attack.

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Why Did Accused Attack Advocate with Knife?

Salabatpura, which is located in central Surat, became the scene of panic and outrage after the brazen assault unfolded inside advocate Shoaib Sheikh's office, as the CCTV footage quickly spread across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

According to local reports, the argument between the accused and the advocate stemmed from the sale of a house. Pravin Rathod allegedly confronted Shoaib Sheikh, asking him why he had facilitated the sale of the property. The heated altercation escalated to a violent attack, with Rathod allegedly pulling out a knife and repeatedly stabbing Sheikh.

The CCTV footage, which was installed inside Shoaib's office, showed Pravin attacking Shoaib, who was defending himself despite the knife being used against him. The advocate was trying to fend off the blows as Rathod continued the assault, leaving him with injuries to his hand.

Surat - Serious questions have again been raised about the safety of lawyers in Surat after an attacker entered the office of advocate in the Salabatpura area and carried out a life-threatening knife assault. The attacker stormed into the office and stabbed the lawyer. As lawyer resisted and tried to protect himself, the assailant inflicted four successive knife wounds in quick succession. The lawyer sustained serious injuries, particularly on his hand. The sudden attack created immediate chaos inside the office. The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the office

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 18, 2026

While the accused fled the office, Shoaib Sheikh was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police registered a case in connection with the assault and launched an investigation into the incident.

Because of his defence, the advocate managed to prevent sustaining serious injuries, as the attacker was close to him during the assault. Despite being attacked repeatedly, Sheikh managed to shield himself from more serious harm, sustaining injuries to his hand.

Pravin Rathod Arrested by Salabatpura Police

Following a shocking incident inside advocate Shoaib Sheikh's office, Salabatpura Police launched an investigation into the assault and arrested Pravin Rathod in connection with the attack.

The accused was taken into custody, and further investigation into the incident is underway. Salabatpura police registered a criminal complaint against the accused, Pravin Rathod, and secured the CCTV footage as the primary evidence for the investigation. They are also reportedly looking into the circumstances surrounding the dispute over the house sale.

According to reports, Shoaib Sheikh, who was allegedly stabbed four times and sustained deep, severe lacerations in his hand, denied any involvement in the sale of the house, stating that he had no involvement in the transaction. He further clarified that he never prepared or drafted any sale documents for Rathod's house.

Salabatpura Police formed multiple teams and arrested Pravin Rathod within a few hours of the attack. The investigation will focus on establishing the exact circumstances that led to the assault, including the alleged dispute over the house sale and Rathod's claims against the advocate.

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