Kuwait Engages Hostile Drones As Bahrain Intercepts Attacks Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiKuwait's air defences engaged hostile drones overnight as Bahrain intercepted Iranian aerial attacks and issued two security warnings early on Wednesday, underscoring the continued danger to Gulf states amid escalating exchanges between Washington and Tehran.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said its air defence systems were responding to incoming drones and advised residents that explosions they might hear were caused by interception operations. It urged the public to observe security and safety instructions from the authorities.
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