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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuwait's air defences engaged hostile drones overnight as Bahrain intercepted Iranian aerial attacks and issued two security warnings early on Wednesday, underscoring the continued danger to Gulf states amid escalating exchanges between Washington and Tehran.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said its air defence systems were responding to incoming drones and advised residents that explosions they might hear were caused by interception operations. It urged the public to observe security and safety instructions from the authorities.

<p>Iran's army subsequently claimed that its drones had struck Patriot air defence systems and American drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. The claim could not be independently confirmed, and Kuwait's initial military announcement did not identify the drones' origin, specify the number involved or disclose any damage or casualties.</p> <p>Bahrain's Defence Force said on Wednesday that its air defence systems had intercepted Iranian attacks directed at the kingdom. It accused Tehran of pursuing a systematic pattern of hostile operations against Bahrain, which hosts the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet.</p> <p>Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two separate alerts warning of potential threats and instructed people to remain calm, seek the nearest safe location and follow official guidance. The ministry later declared the immediate danger over following each warning, while maintaining precautionary measures.</p> <p>The sequence of alerts and interception announcements came hours after Iranian and American forces exchanged strikes on Tuesday. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched drones towards a US radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, describing the operation as retaliation for alleged violations of Iranian airspace by American military drones.</p> See also Crescent Enterprises venture arm funds Oyster Therapeutics development <p>Bahrain and the United States said that attack had been intercepted. US Central Command said there were no injuries among American personnel and no damage to US military equipment. The Iranian account of the operation and its asserted justification were not independently established.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The United States subsequently struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island, close to the Strait of Hormuz. American officials described the strike as a response to threats against US personnel and assets. An Iranian local official said civilian and commercial infrastructure on the island had not been damaged.</p> <p>Wednesday's developments left two Gulf neighbours dealing simultaneously with airborne threats and public safety measures. Kuwait's military announcement focused on active interception and the noises associated with it, while Bahrain combined defensive operations with alerts directing residents to shelter until the warnings were lifted.</p> <p>Neither Kuwait's initial statement nor Bahrain's public warnings provided a comprehensive account of the number of incoming aircraft, their flight paths or the precise locations where interceptions occurred. The absence of such details made it difficult to assess the scale of Wednesday's operations from the initial announcements alone.</p> <p>The attacks occurred despite diplomatic contacts involving Iran and regional mediators Oman and Qatar. Those efforts have sought to contain hostilities between Tehran and Washington, but military exchanges have continued alongside the discussions.</p> <p>The latest confrontation follows a succession of attacks on military facilities in Bahrain. Iranian forces also targeted radar-related installations there on Friday and Sunday, with Bahrain announcing defensive interceptions. Tehran has argued that American operations conducted from facilities in the region and incursions into Iranian airspace justify its military responses, an interpretation rejected by Gulf governments.</p> See also Altman ranks UAE ahead on artificial intelligence adoption <p>Kuwait's Foreign Ministry had condemned Tuesday's Iranian attack on Bahrain as a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and international law. It reaffirmed Kuwait's solidarity with Bahrain and supported measures taken by Manama to protect its security.</p> <p>Qatar likewise condemned attacks against Bahrain, warning that renewed military action undermined diplomatic efforts. Its Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, said further escalation posed a serious danger to prospects for an agreement.</p> <p>The Gulf security situation has also drawn attention to the Strait of Hormuz, where the American strike on Qeshm Island took place near major shipping routes used by tankers carrying energy exports from the region.</p> <p>Bahrain's defence authorities have maintained that their forces remain prepared to respond to aerial threats. The Interior Ministry's instructions on Wednesday required residents to rely on official security notifications rather than unverified accounts while emergency warnings remained active.</p> <p>The Kuwaiti General Staff similarly asked citizens and expatriate residents to comply with directions issued by the competent authorities, without announcing broader restrictions on civilian movement in its initial statement.</p> <h2></h2>