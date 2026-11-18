Optimizely Breach Exposes Visitors Across 178 Organisations Arabian Post
The digital experience company said an unauthorised party inserted malicious JavaScript into customer projects on its Web Experimentation platform. It had removed the code, secured affected accounts and introduced additional protections after identifying the intrusion on Monday, 16 November. The company identified its account signup flow as the vulnerability exploited to alter unrelated customer projects.
Affected websites included those associated with the BBC, CNN, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC and Equifax, according to security researcher Scott Helme and his company, Report URI. Their examination identified 188 compromised software snippets among 1,611 checked, representing 178 organisations. The researchers cautioned that the total could be higher.
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