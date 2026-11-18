MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Optimizely has closed a security vulnerability exploited to distribute malicious software through websites operated by at least 178 organisations, after researchers identified attempts to steal payment information, divert cryptocurrency transfers and target Apple mobile devices.

The digital experience company said an unauthorised party inserted malicious JavaScript into customer projects on its Web Experimentation platform. It had removed the code, secured affected accounts and introduced additional protections after identifying the intrusion on Monday, 16 November. The company identified its account signup flow as the vulnerability exploited to alter unrelated customer projects.

Affected websites included those associated with the BBC, CNN, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC and Equifax, according to security researcher Scott Helme and his company, Report URI. Their examination identified 188 compromised software snippets among 1,611 checked, representing 178 organisations. The researchers cautioned that the total could be higher.

<p>The incident also affected websites in aviation, retail, healthcare, telecommunications and financial services. The list reflects websites found serving compromised scripts, rather than evidence that the organisations' own internal systems were breached or that every visitor suffered theft.</p> <p>Optimizely's service status record showed the security incident as resolved by Tuesday evening. The company said it had fixed the vulnerability and prevented further unauthorised code delivery, while working to protect accounts involved in the attack.</p> <p>The intrusion exploited functionality that permits customers to place customised JavaScript inside Optimizely projects. Businesses use these scripts to test page designs, personalise content and measure visitor behaviour. The affected snippets were distributed from Optimizely's legitimate infrastructure, making the injected material appear to originate from a trusted supplier.</p> See also Splunk survey exposes widening gaps in AI agent oversight <p>Helme's investigation found that the attacker inserted a small programme directing browsers to fetch a second malicious script. Some versions concealed the destination through encoding, while another could execute the payload directly if the external destination was blocked.</p> <p>Once loaded, the malware could replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses displayed on webpages, copied to clipboards or included in transactions with addresses controlled by the attacker. Report URI traced cryptocurrency payments worth approximately $7,040 to wallets associated with the operation by Monday evening. The figure does not establish the full financial loss.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Another component monitored payment forms for card numbers, expiry dates and security codes, then attempted to transmit them to an attacker-controlled server. Helme said this functionality was added during the attack on Monday. Payment information entered into separately hosted, protected payment frames was not accessible in the same way.</p> <p>The malicious software could also collect readable browser cookies and screenshots under certain conditions. Investigators have not established how many payment cards, cookies or other personal details were successfully obtained, and the overall number of exposed website visitors remains unknown.</p> <p>On iPhones and iPads, the code attempted to load the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits, which target vulnerabilities in specified versions of Apple's mobile operating system. Security analysts distinguished attempts to deliver exploit code from confirmed device compromises. The evidence available does not demonstrate that every device receiving the script was successfully infected.</p> <p>Report URI's timeline places the first observed compromised Optimizely snippet early on Monday. Its monitoring system flagged malicious activity later that day, prompting an investigation and notification efforts. The company observed widespread removal of the contaminated scripts that evening, with only one of the 188 originally identified files still containing the code at 21:52 UTC.</p> See also OpenCode users face unflagged flaw despite September fix <p>The attack exposed weaknesses in software supply chains: a website may serve dangerous code without an intruder gaining direct access to its servers. Helme said operators could reduce exposure by closely monitoring externally supplied scripts and imposing restrictions on what browsers may execute or transmit.</p> <p>An examination of affected websites' content security policies found that 24 blocked the malicious payload outright, while others allowed some or all of its operations. Policies restricting permitted script sources and external data connections helped determine whether the secondary malware could run or communicate with attacker infrastructure.</p> <p>Security specialists urged affected operators to examine browser security logs, inspect third-party dependencies and assess whether customers entered sensitive information during the exposure window. Report URI also advised visitors who made cryptocurrency transfers to check the destination addresses, and users of affected Apple devices to ensure their software was updated.</p> <p>Optimizely said it had contacted affected customers directly. The company has not publicly identified the attacker or issued a verified total for individual visitors exposed during the incident.</p> <h2></h2>