Phancy Launches Phai-A1 Language Model And Phai-M1 Video Generation Model Arabian Post
BEIJING, CHINA/HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (“Phancy” or“the Group”, stock code: 6682), a leading full-stack enterprise-AI cloud services platform, announced the launch of two models developed in-house as part of its Phai series. Phai-A1 is a general-purpose language model optimized for efficient inference and long-context processing in applications such as software development and AI assistants. It supports a native one-million-token context window and can be deployed locally on a personal computer. Phai-M1 is a video generation model designed to improve how people appear and move in live-action-style footage, enhance visual detail and synchronize visuals with audio.
Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phancy, said,“The AI industry is moving from competition over model capabilities to a phase in which computing infrastructure, models and applications are developed together. The Phai series is an important step in strengthening our full-stack AI capabilities. By optimizing our in-house models and computing platforms together, we can connect the underlying infrastructure with business applications and make our models better suited to practical business needs. Feedback from real-world use will help us refine the models, strengthen our technology and make our products more competitive.”
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