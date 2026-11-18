MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Iron ore may need to fall to about $80 a tonne before costly mines curb production enough to stabilise prices, according to assessments by two Chinese research groups.

Mysteel and the research arm of state-owned buyer China Mineral Resources Group identified the threshold at an industry conference in Xiamen last week, challenging expectations that production costs would protect the market closer to $90 a tonne.

Their estimates follow a slide in iron ore futures to four-year lows amid weaker Chinese steel demand and expanding supply. Singapore futures rose 0.8% to $87.75 a tonne by 10.25am Shanghai time on Wednesday, while the most actively traded Dalian contract gained 1.3% to 649 yuan a tonne.

Mysteel calculates that the cost of production at the 90th percentile of its global supply curve is $83.02 a tonne. At that price, roughly a tenth of the production represented in its assessment becomes uneconomic, potentially encouraging closures or reductions in shipments.

Yilin Wang, research manager at China Mineral Resources Group, told the Xiamen conference that $80 was a more important level to watch than $90, which traders have frequently treated as a point of support.

Steven Yu, a Mysteel researcher, identified lower crude oil costs and additional output from Guinea's Simandou project as factors altering the calculation for miners. He said reductions in production, particularly at mines supplying ore from India, warranted close attention.

High-cost producers identified by Mysteel include operations in India, Brazil, the United States, Ukraine and Russia. Freight expenses on shipments to China can compound their disadvantages, although some production serves domestic customers and some mines have already suspended or reduced output.

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The distinction matters because a price below a mine's estimated full production cost does not automatically halt operations. Companies may continue producing if revenues cover immediate cash expenses, or if contracts, product premiums and integrated steelmaking operations alter their economics.

Other analysts have identified higher support levels. Goldman Sachs estimates that around a tenth of iron ore production becomes unprofitable at approximately $95 a tonne. Its assessment places about a fifth of global supply in a cash-negative position below $90, with stronger cost-based support near $85.

Such differences partly reflect the ore grades, freight assumptions, operating costs and production volumes included in each model. The estimates are indicators of potential supply pressure rather than guaranteed minimum prices.

Separate research by S&P Global Market Intelligence found that 72.2 million dry tonnes of annual production, equivalent to 3.6% of the volume covered by its mine economics model, was already generating negative cash margins at a benchmark price around $90. Most of the industry remained profitable, according to its November assessment.

Its findings highlighted the resilience of major low-cost producers despite pressure on smaller or less efficient operations. Some mines with elevated sustaining costs also receive premiums for processed products, making comparisons with the standard benchmark less straightforward.

A further complication is supply growth from Simandou, the large new iron ore development in Guinea. Additional exports from the project could force more expensive competitors to surrender market share before reduced production brings supply and demand into closer balance.

Chinese steelmaking indicators meanwhile underline the pressure on consumption. Shanghai Metals Market data showed that pig iron output dropped 4.1% from a year earlier to 63.07 million tonnes in October. Output for January to October declined 3.1% to 691.52 million tonnes.

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Imported iron ore inventories at 35 major Chinese ports reached 152.12 million tonnes on November 13, an increase of 2.99 million tonnes over the previous week. Average daily withdrawals from those ports slipped by 40,000 tonnes to 3.08 million tonnes, indicating slower movement of material to buyers.

Some demand indicators have nevertheless improved. Shanghai Metals Market calculated that steel export orders increased 3.62% month on month in October, their fourth successive monthly rise. Orders for long steel products climbed 10.83%, offering some support to mills despite subdued domestic consumption.

Steel stocks at key producers also rose by 1.67 million tonnes, or 11.2%, to 16.57 million tonnes in early November, discouraging purchases of additional raw materials even as some furnaces increased output.

Global iron ore shipments totalled 31.8 million tonnes in the week ending November 13, up 0.6% from the preceding week, according to Shanghai Metals Market. Of that total, 20.89 million tonnes was destined for China, down 1.8% on the week.