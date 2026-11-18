MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Nissan Motor expects to introduce vehicles sold exclusively with hybrid powertrains in the United States early next decade, choosing a more gradual transition than Japanese rivals Toyota and Honda as demand for fuel-efficient cars grows.

Christian Meunier, chairman of Nissan Americas, outlined the timetable to journalists in Detroit on Tuesday, saying the company could move towards hybrid-only versions around 2030 but did not need to rush the change. The decision reflects Nissan's emphasis on introducing technology when production costs and customer demand make commercial sense.

The distinction is between selling hybrid vehicles and eliminating conventional petrol engines from individual model ranges. Nissan is already preparing to deliver its first Rogue equipped with its e-Power hybrid system to American customers this month. Meunier's longer timetable concerns vehicles for which a petrol-only alternative would no longer be offered.

Toyota has moved ahead by making its redesigned RAV4 available solely with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 2026 model year. Honda has also announced that its next-generation CR-V will be exclusively hybrid-powered, with the redesigned model expected for the 2028 model year. Both vehicles compete directly with Nissan's Rogue in the important compact sport utility vehicle segment.

For Nissan, the immediate priority is establishing its hybrid technology in the market before deciding how quickly to phase out conventional versions. Its 2027 Rogue Hybrid uses a petrol engine to generate electricity while electric motors drive the wheels, unlike conventional hybrid systems that can also transmit engine power mechanically to the wheels.

The system does not require external charging, placing it in direct competition with conventional hybrids rather than battery-electric vehicles. Nissan says the all-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid has an Environmental Protection Agency estimate of 38 miles per US gallon combined, with 41 miles per gallon in city driving and 36 on highways.

See also Tesla Roadster performs airborne flip during Texas unveiling

Nissan announced on 30 October that an initially limited number of SR models with a technology package would arrive at dealerships in late November. A wider range, including SV, SR and Platinum versions, is scheduled for early 2027. Its published starting manufacturer's suggested retail price for the SV is $35,490, excluding applicable charges.

The launch gives Nissan an opportunity to compete for customers who want lower fuel consumption without changing their refuelling habits. It also arrives as the company seeks to strengthen its American operations after facing pressure on sales, profitability and its ability to match competitors' expanding hybrid portfolios.

Meunier previously identified hybrids as a central part of Nissan's North American product strategy, with the company seeking to expand the technology beyond its leading compact SUV. Plans include introducing an e-Power version of the smaller Kicks in the United States and Canada, as well as considering hybrid systems for larger sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

The company has also outlined ambitions to raise the proportion of vehicles sold in the United States that are manufactured locally. Meunier said in September that Nissan was targeting approximately 80 per cent local production by the end of 2030, compared with about 65 per cent at that time. Greater localisation could help reduce exposure to import tariffs and transport costs.

Nissan's hybrid investment comes against a changing competitive environment. Honda said this month that it would expand manufacturing capabilities in North America to support hybrid production and other new models. It previously set out plans for 15 next-generation hybrid models worldwide by the fiscal year ending March 2030, with North America among its principal markets.

See also Tesla schedules Cybertruck production wind-down for mid-2027

Unlike Toyota and Honda, Nissan is still in the initial stages of offering its latest hybrid system to American drivers. Its e-Power technology has been available in other markets for years, but the Rogue marks its introduction to the United States, where larger vehicles and sustained motorway speeds have required adjustments to the system.

The vehicle also illustrates Nissan's decision to retain several distinct propulsion choices rather than immediately standardise each nameplate. Its American range includes the conventional Rogue and a plug-in hybrid version, alongside the new e-Power model. Those offerings have different charging requirements and operating characteristics for customers.

The Rogue Hybrid is scheduled for a public appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show, running from 20 to 29 November. Nissan plans to display the new model there while dealers begin introducing the hybrid system to prospective customers ahead of the broader rollout next year.