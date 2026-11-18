MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> South Korea is considering rewards of at least 100 million won ($75,000) for information exposing technology-assisted examination cheating, as authorities intensify security ahead of Thursday's national university entrance test.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to develop the proposed incentive scheme and tougher investigative powers after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, seeking to prevent concealed cameras and artificial intelligence tools from undermining the examination on 19 November.

The proposed payments would apply to reports of cheating involving sophisticated electronic devices, with larger rewards possible when multiple offenders are identified. Participants in organised schemes who disclose wrongdoing could also qualify for reduced penalties. The rewards remain a proposal rather than an established payment programme. Officials have yet to clarify whether payments would depend on a conviction, disciplinary finding or another standard of proof.

Lee chaired the meeting by video link from Manila, where he was attending regional diplomatic gatherings. He instructed government departments to examine weaknesses in security arrangements and ensure suspects could be investigated even after the examination had finished.

The president also directed officials to pursue legislation requiring artificial intelligence companies to provide relevant records when authorities investigate suspected attempts to obtain answers from photographs of examination papers. He said arrangements had been reached with AI companies to obtain information about such activity during this year's test. The precise scope of any compulsory data disclosure also remains legally undetermined.

Another measure would involve sending emergency alerts to mobile phones at unpredictable times during the examination. These warnings can sound even when handsets are muted, potentially exposing candidates who have failed to surrender prohibited devices.

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Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced tighter examination controls on Tuesday, including inspections of glasses and stickers covering clothing buttons to prevent miniature cameras from being concealed. Candidates must surrender electronic equipment before the first session, including smartphones, smart glasses, watches, rings and wireless earphones.

Possession of an unauthorised device will be treated as cheating even if there is no evidence it was used. Examiners will inspect spectacles placed on desks before testing begins, while officials will monitor corridors where candidates' bags are stored.

The government plans to restrict Wi-Fi networks inside examination venues and nearby public access points. Some 8,400 additional staff will join approximately 75,000 invigilators at 1,312 testing centres, including 1,800 specialists assigned to detect smart devices and 6,600 corridor supervisors.

Lee said cheating with advanced technology amounted to depriving other candidates of the results of their hard work. He called for investigations extending beyond examination day and sanctions proportionate to the seriousness of any offence.

Authorities have warned that serious offenders could face criminal proceedings, cancellation of university admission and exclusion from future examinations. The government wants to extend the maximum prohibition on retaking the national test from one year to 10 years, a change requiring legislative action.

The heightened response follows an admission by Han Won-seok, the highest-scoring candidate in this year's certified tax accountant examination, that he used a concealed camera, a smartphone and generative AI to obtain answers. He also acknowledged employing the method during a certified public accountant examination.

His admission raised questions about whether similar arrangements could escape detection during the College Scholastic Ability Test, commonly called the suneung. More than half a million candidates are expected to take Thursday's examination, which plays a major role in university admissions.

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Education authorities have rejected calls to postpone the examination while anti-cheating procedures are strengthened. Officials say the scheduled timetable will be maintained despite concerns raised by the professional examination scandal. The administration has instead focused on screening candidates, detecting hidden communications and preserving evidence for subsequent inquiries.

Lee asked the Education Ministry to examine providing standard stationery, including erasers and correction fluid, to reduce opportunities to conceal electronic equipment inside ordinary examination supplies. He also instructed officials to consider the additional responsibilities imposed on teachers supervising the test.

The proposed reward system has drawn criticism from the opposition People Power Party, which questioned placing responsibility for uncovering cheating on candidates and other informants. The government has not published final eligibility conditions, procedures for verifying tips or a timetable for payments.

Under the security arrangements announced by Han, hall monitors will remain stationed near stored personal belongings throughout examination sessions, while specialist personnel will be available to respond when supervisors suspect a concealed electronic device.