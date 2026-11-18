MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cryptocurrency derivatives linked to Anthropic's imminent stock market debut imply a valuation of roughly $1.7 trillion, despite a retreat in artificial intelligence shares and falling prices for the speculative contracts.

The implied figure stands about $300 billion above the $1.4 trillion valuation indicated by the upper end of Anthropic's proposed initial public offering range. The gap suggests that some derivatives traders still expect substantial demand when shares in the Claude chatbot developer begin trading on Nasdaq.

Perpetual futures referencing Anthropic have declined as technology investors reassess the prices attached to artificial intelligence businesses. Contracts traded on Hyperliquid have fallen by as much as 21% since 4 November, reaching approximately $97, a level that nevertheless points to a valuation close to $1.7 trillion on the share-count assumptions used for those trades.

<p>The contracts allow participants to speculate on a company's prospective share price before its stock becomes publicly available. Unlike ordinary shares, perpetual futures do not convey ownership. Their prices can differ from eventual exchange quotations because of leverage, funding payments, market depth and variations in contract design. Thin order books can amplify price movements, while leveraged positions may be liquidated automatically during swings. Neither phenomenon necessarily signals a comparable change in demand from institutional buyers of shares.</p> <p>Anthropic's preliminary prospectus sets an indicative offering price of $70 to $78 per share. The company expects to determine the final price on 18 November, subject to market conditions and regulatory clearance, with Nasdaq trading scheduled to begin on 19 November under the ticker ANT.</p> <p>At the top of the indicated range, the offering and associated transactions would value Anthropic at approximately $1.4 trillion. The company has proposed selling 825 million Class A shares, including shares offered by existing holders, while separate strategic investors have committed to a $26 billion private placement linked to the flotation.</p> See also EU challenges TikTok video rankings over harmful content loops <p>Those investors include Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia and a TSMC-affiliated entity. The private placement is contingent upon completion of the public offering and will involve non-voting Class N shares priced at the final offering price.</p> <p>Demand has also prompted discussions about raising the offer price above the published range. No revised final price has been formally established, meaning the difference between the crypto-derived valuation and the indicative flotation terms remains subject to change before trading begins.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The comparison is complicated by differences between outstanding shares and fully diluted share counts. Equity awards, convertible instruments and various share classes can alter the denominator used to calculate market capitalisation. Consequently, prices quoted by different derivatives platforms cannot always be compared directly without adjusting their underlying assumptions.</p> <p>Trading activity on crypto venues illustrates the appetite for taking positions before conventional investors can buy Anthropic stock. Platforms offering pre-listing instruments include Hyperliquid, while products elsewhere reference different pricing formulas and settlement arrangements. Those distinctions introduce additional uncertainty into attempts to infer one consistent valuation from exchange prices.</p> <p>The speculative premium has persisted despite pressure across listed companies associated with artificial intelligence infrastructure and software. Higher financing costs, heavy computing expenditure and questions about the timing of returns on AI investment have complicated investors' assessments of businesses exposed to the technology.</p> <p>Anthropic's own disclosures show the growth and financial demands underpinning the debate. Its third-quarter revenue reached $17 billion, more than twelve times the corresponding year-earlier figure, according to the company's IPO materials. The same materials show a net loss of $23.3 billion for the quarter, including a $21.9 billion non-cash charge associated with changes in the valuation of financial instruments.</p> See also Bank of England flags sharper AI share correction risks <p>Anthropic separately recorded an adjusted operating margin of 15%, compared with an operating margin of negative 3%. The distinction reflects the effect of adjustments used in its presentation of profitability and highlights why investors may reach different assessments of earnings performance.</p> <p>Its prospectus cautions that the eventual market price may differ materially from the IPO price and that volatility could expose shareholders to losses. It identifies technology-sector valuations, market speculation, changes in operating results and potential sales by existing investors among factors that could influence trading.</p> <p>The company also expects restrictions on sales by founders, executives and other shareholders after the listing, with differing lock-up periods and specified exceptions. Certain shares could become eligible for sale earlier under arrangements described in the prospectus, adding another consideration for investors assessing the available supply of stock.</p> <h2></h2>