Anthropic-Linked Futures Price Valuation At $1.7 Trillion Arabian Post
The implied figure stands about $300 billion above the $1.4 trillion valuation indicated by the upper end of Anthropic's proposed initial public offering range. The gap suggests that some derivatives traders still expect substantial demand when shares in the Claude chatbot developer begin trading on Nasdaq.
Perpetual futures referencing Anthropic have declined as technology investors reassess the prices attached to artificial intelligence businesses. Contracts traded on Hyperliquid have fallen by as much as 21% since 4 November, reaching approximately $97, a level that nevertheless points to a valuation close to $1.7 trillion on the share-count assumptions used for those trades.
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