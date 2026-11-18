Huawei Cloud INSPIRE AI Forum Highlights Vietnam's Readiness And Explores Opportunities For Agentic AI Arabian Post
In the opening remarks, Celine Cao, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, highlighted Vietnam's unique readiness for the AI era, citing its robust 5G infrastructure, high internet penetration and deep pool of software talent. Describing Agentic AI as“the most significant industrial shift we will see in our lifetime,” Cao suggested enterprises to embrace a“10x growth” mindset and open up entirely new growth curves in the AI era. Pointing to the fast, pragmatic AI innovation of Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei district, she encouraged enterprises to move with agility, embrace AI early, reshape their business models and build a first-mover advantage.
Cao noted that as AI compute evolves rapidly and frontier models update every quarter, many enterprises feel real anxiety, and that the cloud is their practical path to AI. The cloud turns complex, costly AI deployment into ready-to-use, continuously evolving services, ensuring enterprise infrastructure does not become obsolete the moment it is deployed. She also championed an open and neutral AI ecosystem, stressing that AI thrives best in an open, collaborative, and interoperable ecosystem, and reaffirmed Huawei Cloud's commitment to working with Vietnamese enterprises to forge diverse, shared-success paths in the Agentic AI wave.
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