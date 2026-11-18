MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Huawei Cloud today hosted the INSPIRE AI Forum in Hanoi, bringing together leading technology enterprises from Vietnam and China to explore the opportunities of Agentic AI. Centered on the theme of Agentic AI, the forum examined key AI industry trends and showcased cutting-edge practices from Chinese enterprises in management, AIGC and office productivity.

In the opening remarks, Celine Cao, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, highlighted Vietnam's unique readiness for the AI era, citing its robust 5G infrastructure, high internet penetration and deep pool of software talent. Describing Agentic AI as“the most significant industrial shift we will see in our lifetime,” Cao suggested enterprises to embrace a“10x growth” mindset and open up entirely new growth curves in the AI era. Pointing to the fast, pragmatic AI innovation of Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei district, she encouraged enterprises to move with agility, embrace AI early, reshape their business models and build a first-mover advantage.

Cao noted that as AI compute evolves rapidly and frontier models update every quarter, many enterprises feel real anxiety, and that the cloud is their practical path to AI. The cloud turns complex, costly AI deployment into ready-to-use, continuously evolving services, ensuring enterprise infrastructure does not become obsolete the moment it is deployed. She also championed an open and neutral AI ecosystem, stressing that AI thrives best in an open, collaborative, and interoperable ecosystem, and reaffirmed Huawei Cloud's commitment to working with Vietnamese enterprises to forge diverse, shared-success paths in the Agentic AI wave.

<p> Huawei Cloud shared key AI industry trends and practical insights from China, highlighting how AI agents are evolving from assistive copilots to reshaping entire workflows. Driven by open-source models that deliver strong performance and cost advantages, enterprise adoption is rapidly moving from peripheral functions into core business scenarios across media, e-commerce, local services, and finance-backed by Huawei Cloud's DIMAK engineering methodology to solve real-world industry challenges. Besides, to help enterprises scale this shift, Huawei Cloud also outlined a comprehensive roadmap anchored by a solid“Agentic AI foundation.” Delivered through a practical AI computing infrastructure and four integrated pillars-Agentic Infra for high token efficiency, Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) with diverse open-source models, an enterprise-grade agent platform. Within this robust technology stack, CodeArts Agent drives a comprehensive boost in code generation efficiency by leveraging its unique advantages: Spec-Driven Development (SDD), Agent Team collaboration, and Codebase comprehension. This service is now fully available to customers in Vietnam.</p> See also Phancy Launches Phai-A1 Language Model and Phai-M1 Video Generation Model <p> At the forum, AI leaders from across China's industries shared their experience and achievements in agentic AI transformation. Streaming giant iQIYI showcased NadouPro, its proprietary platform for studio-grade content production. Built on iQIYI's film and television expertise, the platform's specialized AI agents support the creative workflow from scriptwriting and storyboarding to character creation, shot generation, and editing. NadouPro now serves more than 30,000 creators, with a growing number of AI-produced films reaching audiences online. The platform also works with partners across North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.</p> <p> WPS Office is pairing WPS 365 with Huawei Cloud's global infrastructure to launch WPS Agentic AI, redefining the enterprise workspace. WPS Agentic AI synthesizes scattered inputs from emails, calendars and sales data, then independently plans, executes and delivers complete business reports.</p> <p> Kingdee is reversing the traditional ERP paradigm with Lingee, a native enterprise agent platform. Lingee operates deep within the ERP's semantic core, sharing its authorization rules and audit trails to manage complex operations autonomously -eliminating the integration overhead of standalone conversational overlays.</p> <p> Addressing the“last mile” where many AI initiatives stall, iSoftStone applies its Full-stack Digital Engineering (FDE) framework to deliver production-ready capabilities such as GenAI-powered testing and legacy code migration, turning AI strategy into reliable, measurable business outcomes.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> The forum closed on a shared conclusion: for Vietnamese enterprises, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how quickly they can turn it into results. By combining global compute, an open model ecosystem, enterprise-grade agent platforms and a growing network of local and international partners, Huawei Cloud will continue helping Vietnamese businesses move from pilot to production and build their next growth curves together.</p> See also AI trust gap reveals distinct retail priorities: Divergent paths to consumer growth in Hong Kong and the GBA <p>Hashtag: #HuaweiCloud</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> Huawei <p>Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>