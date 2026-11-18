MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Amnesty International has urged fundamental changes to social media recommendation systems after European Union regulators provisionally found TikTok had failed to address harmful content spirals affecting vulnerable users.

The European Commission said on 6 November that TikTok's personalised For You feed could repeatedly expose users to videos concerning sadness, isolation and body image, potentially damaging mental health. Its preliminary findings under the Digital Services Act focused on whether the company had adequately assessed these risks and introduced effective safeguards.

Lisa Dittmer, Amnesty International's researcher on children's and young people's digital rights, welcomed the regulatory action, saying its investigations had documented children being drawn towards material concerning depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

<p>“The Commission's preliminary finding that TikTok's 'For You' feed puts users' wellbeing at risk is a welcome and urgently needed step in the fight for accountability and safer online platforms,” Dittmer said.</p> <p>She said young people and bereaved parents interviewed by Amnesty had described how repeated recommendations normalised and intensified teenagers' mental health struggles. The organisation wants binding requirements governing the design of recommendation systems, rather than relying predominantly on individual users to control their feeds.</p> <p>The Commission's assessment concerns what it calls the rabbit-hole effect: recommendations becoming increasingly concentrated around particular subjects as users watch and engage with similar videos. Officials warned that continuous exposure could be especially damaging to children and vulnerable adults.</p> <p>Brussels said TikTok had introduced measures intended to reduce those risks, but provisionally concluded they were insufficient. The regulator cited the limitations of existing safeguards, including controls intended to help users exclude unwanted material, and examined whether the company's risk assessments adequately captured potential harm.</p> See also Anthropic-linked futures price valuation at $1.7 trillion <p>TikTok rejected the Commission's characterisation of its platform. In comments subsequently quoted by Amnesty, a company representative said the regulator's statements were“fundamentally inaccurate” and misrepresented both the service's architecture and its commitment to safety. The company maintained that users had straightforward controls over their experience.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The findings do not amount to a final infringement ruling. TikTok can examine the Commission's evidence and present its defence before regulators decide whether to impose corrective measures or penalties. Under the Digital Services Act, confirmed violations can attract fines of up to six per cent of a company's worldwide annual turnover. No financial penalty has yet been imposed in these regulatory proceedings.</p> <p>The case follows separate preliminary Commission findings issued in February concerning TikTok's potentially addictive design, including infinite scrolling and autoplay. Brussels also issued findings in July relating to protections for minors. Those matters form part of its wider scrutiny of the platform under the legislation.</p> <p>Amnesty's latest intervention followed its own investigations into the impact of personalised recommendations on young users. Its 2025 study involving test accounts in France found that accounts engaging with mental health material could be shown distressing videos, including content concerning suicide, within hours.</p> <p>The organisation said its findings had prompted a formal complaint under the Digital Services Act. Earlier investigations published in 2023 examined how recommendation algorithms and user profiling could expose teenagers to potentially harmful material.</p> <p>Dittmer argued that the shortcomings identified by Brussels reflected a wider problem with commercial systems designed to maximise attention. She called on regulators to require companies to demonstrate that their products were safe, rather than leaving authorities and affected families to establish harm after exposure.</p> See also DeepSeek publishes DeepInfer code for large-scale AI inference <p>Her proposals include stronger default protections, meaningful control over recommendations and restrictions on features that encourage prolonged, automatic viewing. Amnesty has also criticised approaches centred exclusively on parental supervision or age restrictions, arguing that they do not adequately address underlying platform design.</p> <p>The Commission reached its provisional conclusions after examining TikTok's internal documentation, risk assessments and responses to regulatory requests. Its inquiry also considered scientific research and discussions with specialists in recommender systems, psychology and psychiatry.</p> <p>The European Union's framework requires designated very large online platforms to identify and mitigate systemic risks linked to their services, including threats affecting minors and users' physical or mental wellbeing. Regulators can seek changes to platform operations when they establish failures to comply.</p> <p>Dittmer's renewed call comes as Brussels considers additional consumer protections targeting manipulative digital interfaces. The Commission presented a proposed Digital Fairness Act on 11 November, including measures directed at addictive design practices. That legislative proposal is separate from the ongoing TikTok enforcement proceedings and remains subject to the EU lawmaking process.</p> <h2></h2>