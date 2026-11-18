EU Tiktok Findings Prompt Demands For Feed Redesign Arabian Post
The European Commission said on 6 November that TikTok's personalised For You feed could repeatedly expose users to videos concerning sadness, isolation and body image, potentially damaging mental health. Its preliminary findings under the Digital Services Act focused on whether the company had adequately assessed these risks and introduced effective safeguards.
Lisa Dittmer, Amnesty International's researcher on children's and young people's digital rights, welcomed the regulatory action, saying its investigations had documented children being drawn towards material concerning depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
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