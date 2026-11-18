APEC Promo Answers Era's Question: Why Does China Lead Global Tech? Arabian Post
Over the past decades, China has become a global hub for innovation-from advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and green technology. A new generation of innovators, startups and research institutions is driving this transformation, turning ideas into real-world solutions at unprecedented speed.
The 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week is currently underway in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, with the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting scheduled for November 18–19 under the theme“Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”
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