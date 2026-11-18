Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Lotusia Group, the Singapore-headquartered provider of international company formation and corporate services, has completed its takeover of OTC Business Services (OTC), the flagship corporate services business developed by MNA Ventures. The acquisition marks Lotusia Group's entry into the UAE corporate services market and lays the foundation for Lotusia in UAE .

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