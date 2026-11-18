MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The Czech National Bank has completed its first issuance of tokenised bonds, testing near-instant settlement and securities transactions on distributed-ledger infrastructure as it evaluates new tools for monetary operations and reserve management.

The pilot, disclosed on 10 November, involved koruna-denominated central bank debt issued through the Central Securities Depository in Prague. Tests conducted during October and November covered transfers, purchases and sales against payment, interest payments and repurchase agreements, or repos, in which securities serve as collateral for borrowing.

Česká spořitelna, a domestic commercial bank, acted as the counterparty. Each bond carried a nominal value of 10,000 koruna, while the transactions totalled tens of thousands of koruna. Settlement was almost instantaneous, the central bank said, demonstrating the operation of the infrastructure on a deliberately limited scale.

The experiments examined processes relevant to the central bank's regular market activities, particularly transactions used to manage liquidity. They also assessed whether instruments recorded on a shared digital ledger could be handled within the legal, operational and accounting arrangements governing central bank securities.

The project was organised through CNB Lab, the institution's innovation hub. Its scope extended beyond the technological transfer of bonds to contractual changes, transaction rules, execution, settlement and subsequent portfolio administration. The exercise was designed to identify practical requirements before any broader deployment.

Governor Aleš Michl announced the results at a financial technology event in Prague on 10 November. He said the central bank wanted to maintain a conservative approach to monetary policy while preparing its infrastructure for changing financial markets.

“We are conservative in monetary policy and innovative in everything else,” Michl said in the bank's statement. He described distributed-ledger technology as a possible platform for future securities settlement, alongside improvements already made to instant payments.

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The bank has separately made a pilot investment in a euro-denominated government bond recorded exclusively on distributed-ledger infrastructure. That purchase forms part of its examination of how tokenised securities might be held and administered within its international reserve portfolio, rather than solely used in domestic money-market transactions.

The two exercises address different functions. The domestic issuance tests the central bank's ability to conduct operations involving its own debt instruments, while the euro bond investment allows it to assess market infrastructure from the perspective of an investor managing foreign assets.

Michl has argued that central bank money should remain central to settlement arrangements as tokenised markets develop. He has expressed a preference for such settlement over reliance on privately issued stablecoins, although the bank has not specified the cash-settlement mechanism used in every stage of its bond experiment.

The distinction matters because issuing a security digitally does not, by itself, determine how payment for that security is completed. Integrating both sides of a transaction is a separate operational question for financial institutions and the systems linking them.

Distributed-ledger technology permits authorised participants to access synchronised transaction records instead of maintaining separate records requiring reconciliation. The CNB says the approach could support round-the-clock settlement, automation and lower administrative costs. Those potential benefits remain subject to the practical and regulatory demands of operating at greater scale.

The Prague depository's infrastructure also provides an established securities-market setting for the trial. Rather than creating an unrestricted cryptocurrency network, the arrangement limits access to approved institutions and makes transaction information available only to relevant participants.

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The bond experiments follow the CNB's establishment of a separate digital-assets test portfolio in 2025. That portfolio, initially valued at $1 million, includes bitcoin, a dollar stablecoin and a tokenised deposit. It is maintained outside international reserves and is intended to test custody, security, accounting and compliance arrangements.

The CNB describes the securities as central bank bills when their maturity does not exceed one year. Such instruments are recorded in an authorised central register under Czech law. Its latest tests therefore concern established central bank debt represented through a different recording and settlement system, not the launch of a new public investment product. The institution has not announced a timetable for routine issuance of tokenised bills or disclosed a larger programme of transactions.

The central bank says it is continuing discussions with counterparties and infrastructure providers about possible further tests. It is also examining how cryptographic keys could be controlled securely, including governance of access permissions, operational resilience and contingency arrangements. Any additional testing will depend on legal, technical and security assessments.

AP Crypto News Network