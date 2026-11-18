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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Flydubai has completed a solar power installation at its Dubai campus that is expected to prevent 1,169 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, as the airline seeks to reduce electricity consumption from conventional sources.

The 1,113-kilowatt-peak project combines rooftop panels with solar car park structures and will produce more than 1.7 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year, the carrier announced on Tuesday. Positive Zero, the Dubai-based clean energy company, installed the systems and will operate them.

The projected generation represents about 10 per cent of the campus facilities' electricity requirements. Flydubai said the output would be equivalent to the annual consumption of 244 homes, providing a measure of the installation's scale rather than a direct comparison with aviation emissions.

The airline expects the project to deliver energy savings running into millions of dirhams over an operating life of 20 years. Neither partner disclosed its capital cost, the precise projected savings nor the commercial terms governing the installation and electricity supply.

Senior executives from both companies marked its completion at a ceremony at the campus. The arrangement places on-site solar generation within flydubai's existing property infrastructure, rather than involving fuel use by aircraft, which remains a separate and substantially different emissions challenge.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, flydubai's chief procurement and technology officer, said the company had invested in its campus and working environment to improve resource efficiency. He described the partnership as part of efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the airline's wider operations.

“We have taken meaningful steps to strengthen our sustainability initiatives, and we are pleased to continue that journey through our partnership with Positive Zero,” AlMheiri said.

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Positive Zero chief executive David Auriau said distributed solar generation would enable the airline to use clean electricity at the campus while lowering its operating costs and carbon footprint. He linked the collaboration to the United Arab Emirates' national ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The environmental benefit is an estimate based on the electricity that solar generation is expected to displace. Actual annual output, and therefore avoided emissions, will depend on system performance and the electricity mix used for comparison. The companies have not published monitoring results covering a full year of operation.

The installation includes two different uses of available space: panels positioned on buildings and solar structures over car parking areas. Both supply electricity to facilities where demand would otherwise be met through the conventional power system. Its quoted capacity describes peak output under standard conditions, not continuous generation throughout the year.

Flydubai has incorporated energy management technology and water conservation measures into the campus. The premises have held Silver certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design system since 2023, covering environmental performance features of the built environment.

The carrier's separate flight training centre, a 38,000-square-foot facility accommodating six simulator bays, received LEED Gold certification in 2025. These building certifications and the new solar project address ground infrastructure and should not be conflated with reductions in fuel consumed during flights.

Flydubai published its first sustainability report, covering 2025, this year. It outlined a five-year programme addressing climate-related operational risks, environmental management and efficiency, framed around the UAE's 2050 emissions objective and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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The airline has also pointed to its fleet renewal programme as a means of addressing fuel efficiency. Its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are described as 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the preceding generation, although actual emissions depend on factors including flight operations, passenger loads and total capacity deployed.

The latest campus announcement specified 1,169 tonnes of expected annual carbon dioxide savings, compared with a 1,211-tonne estimate for a campus solar initiative cited in the airline's February 2026 annual results. Flydubai did not explain the difference between those figures in Tuesday's announcement.

The partnership also illustrates the distinction between generating electricity at a company facility and changing the energy used to propel aircraft. The stated 10 per cent offset applies specifically to campus facilities, not to flydubai's total energy consumption. The announcement did not provide a timetable for verification of the projected electricity production or emissions savings.

The completion ceremony included Positive Zero chairman Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain and flydubai senior vice-president for facilities and projects Ghanim Belgaizi. Auriau and Belgaizi participated in the signing, with Hussain and AlMheiri present, according to the project company's account.