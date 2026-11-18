Anthropic Nears IPO Pricing Despite Technology Share Volatility Arabian Post
The company expects its Class A shares to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. Its latest securities filing sets an indicative price range of $70 to $78 a share, with the final price and offering proceeds still subject to the bookbuilding process.
Anthropic is offering 825 million shares, including stock sold by existing shareholders. At the $74 midpoint, the public sale would be worth about $61 billion before underwriting expenses, while a separate $26 billion private placement agreed with major technology companies would take the combined transaction value considerably higher.
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