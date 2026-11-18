MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic is preparing to price its blockbuster initial public offering on Wednesday despite turbulent technology markets, with the artificial intelligence developer seeking one of the largest stock market fundraisings on record.

The company expects its Class A shares to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. Its latest securities filing sets an indicative price range of $70 to $78 a share, with the final price and offering proceeds still subject to the bookbuilding process.

Anthropic is offering 825 million shares, including stock sold by existing shareholders. At the $74 midpoint, the public sale would be worth about $61 billion before underwriting expenses, while a separate $26 billion private placement agreed with major technology companies would take the combined transaction value considerably higher.

<p>The scale places the listing alongside the largest equity offerings globally. Whether it establishes a record depends on the final pricing and on whether comparisons include the simultaneous private placement, which is distinct from the publicly offered shares.</p> <p>Demand has remained sufficiently strong for the company to indicate to prospective investors that pricing could reach the upper end of the range or exceed it. Nevertheless, falling shares in artificial intelligence infrastructure businesses have complicated the backdrop for a transaction whose valuation relies heavily on expectations of continued rapid growth.</p> <p>Technology stocks have been volatile as investors reassess spending on data centres, specialised chips and the computing capacity required to train and operate advanced models. Concerns about returns on that investment have weighed on companies exposed to the AI expansion, increasing scrutiny of the valuations assigned to privately held developers.</p> See also Federal court rejects Trump's Epstein letter defamation lawsuit <p>Anthropic's proposed listing is particularly significant because of its size and the extent to which leading chipmakers and cloud providers are participating financially. Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology and a TSMC investment entity have agreed to subscribe for $26 billion of non-voting shares in the concurrent placement.</p> <p>The placement is conditional on the public offering being completed. Its investors will pay the final IPO price, while receiving a different class of stock that does not initially carry the voting rights attached to publicly traded Class A shares.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The November 17 prospectus amendment estimates that Anthropic would receive approximately $84.6 billion in net proceeds from its own share sales and the private placement, using the $74 midpoint. That estimate excludes proceeds from shares sold by existing holders and could rise if underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional stock.</p> <p>The company intends to direct the financing towards operating expenses, recruitment and infrastructure, including the computing systems needed for its Claude family of models. Its filing also allows for investments or acquisitions, although no material transaction has been committed to under that provision.</p> <p>The offering tests investors' willingness to finance a fast-growing but capital-intensive business amid debate over when substantial AI infrastructure expenditure will generate sustainable profits. Its financial disclosures show a sharp expansion in revenue alongside substantial outlays for computing resources, leaving execution costs central to the investment case.</p> <p>Anthropic recorded $33.2 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $4.6 billion across 2025. The acceleration illustrates demand for its models and commercial services, but historical growth alone does not establish the profitability of future operations.</p> See also Bank of America penalty exposes failures in compliance controls <p>Risks identified in its registration statement include intense competition, limitations in access to computing infrastructure, the cost of developing increasingly capable models and the possibility that customers change their spending patterns. The company also identifies safety, regulatory and legal risks associated with deploying advanced AI systems.</p> <p>For buyers of the publicly offered shares, the capital structure warrants attention. Anthropic's documentation describes multiple share classes, including non-voting securities and a special voting class designed to preserve a defined measure of control within its governance framework.</p> <p>The stock sale is also subject to normal closing conditions and final regulatory documentation. Pricing would establish the reference point for the opening Nasdaq session, but the eventual trading price could differ materially as public investors begin placing orders.</p> <p>Underwriters have an option to acquire an additional 123.75 million Class A shares. The prospectus says exercising that option in full would lift the company's estimated combined net proceeds to about $93.7 billion at the indicative midpoint, although that remains a conditional illustration rather than an agreed fundraising total. The option remains at the underwriters' sole discretion.</p> <h2></h2>