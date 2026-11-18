Major Sporting Events Generate Millions For Geneva
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Les grands événements sportifs génèrent des millions pour Genève
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Read more: Les grands événements sportifs génèrent des millions pour Ge
The study, which was presented on Tuesday, took into account the Geneva stage of the Tour de Romandie, the weekends of the Generali Geneva Marathon and the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix, the week of the Gonet Open tennis tournament, and the five matches of the Women's European Football Championship. It was carried out by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) on behalf of the City of Geneva.
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Of the estimated CHF57 million in economic benefits, CHF11 million are linked to the organisation of the events and CHF46 million were spent by visitors from outside the canton, including CHF28 million in the City of Geneva.“Beyond the financial gains, these events provide an unprecedented showcase, even more so than conferences,” commented Vincent Subilia, Director-General of the CCIG.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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