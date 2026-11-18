Français fr Les grands événements sportifs génèrent des millions pour Genève Original Read more: Les grands événements sportifs génèrent des millions pour Ge

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For the first time, a study has quantified the economic impact of major sporting events in Geneva. The findings show that five major events in 2025 generated CHF57 million ($67.72 million) for the canton, including CHF38.5 million from the Women's EURO that took place in 2025. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Major sporting events generate millions for Geneva This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 09:05 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The study, which was presented on Tuesday, took into account the Geneva stage of the Tour de Romandie, the weekends of the Generali Geneva Marathon and the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix, the week of the Gonet Open tennis tournament, and the five matches of the Women's European Football Championship. It was carried out by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) on behalf of the City of Geneva.

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Of the estimated CHF57 million in economic benefits, CHF11 million are linked to the organisation of the events and CHF46 million were spent by visitors from outside the canton, including CHF28 million in the City of Geneva.“Beyond the financial gains, these events provide an unprecedented showcase, even more so than conferences,” commented Vincent Subilia, Director-General of the CCIG.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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