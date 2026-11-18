MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Switzerland, the deaths of around 2,000 infants could be attributed to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. This figure comes from a study published on Tuesday by the association of Doctors for Social Responsibility and the Prevention of Nuclear War (PSR/IPPNW Switzerland). The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) questions these findings. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Study: Chernobyl led to 2,000 infant deaths in Switzerland This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 09:23 3 minutes

According to data from PSR/IPPNW Switzerland, the figures for infant deaths between 1987 and 2024 showed an abnormal statistical increase. Some 12,000 deaths were expected, yet 2,000 more were recorded during this period. The association believes that the cause of this anomaly lies with the Chernobyl disaster.

The research covered more than 4.5 million newborns between 1969 and 2024. The study states that the risk of death among young children has increased in those cantons that were particularly affected by higher levels of caesium-137 fallout.

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In particular, an increase in infant mortality was observed in six cantons in Central Switzerland. This was despite the fact that the radioactive cloud from Chernobyl primarily affected southern and eastern Switzerland, as well as, to a lesser extent, the Jura.

Milk as an explanation

To explain this rise in mortality in Central Switzerland, the PSR/IPPNW association suggests that irradiated milk from Ticino was transported there at the time to be processed into cheese, butter and cream. While these processes may have reduced levels of iodine-131, they did not reduce concentrations of caesium-137, a radioactive isotope with a much longer half-life.

Other causes have been investigated to explain this rise in infant mortality in Central Switzerland, but none have been convincing, according to the PSR/IPPNW association.

The FOPH has taken note of this study and will ask the Federal Commission on Radiation Protection (CFR) to give its opinion, the FOPH press office told the Keystone-ATS news agency. However, the FOPH points out that it is not possible to provide a specific estimate of the number of deaths among infants or young children caused by the Chernobyl disaster.

According to the FOPH press office, epidemiological studies are unable to demonstrate a link between a possible increase in infant mortality or a rise in the number of cancers and the low doses of radioactivity to which Switzerland was exposed.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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