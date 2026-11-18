Bern Butcher Shop Reopens After Cyberattack On Refrigerator
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Könizer Metzgerei öffnet nach Cyberangriff wieder
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Read more: Könizer Metzgerei öffnet nach Cyberangriff w
To mark the occasion, the shop called Lüthi's Fleischwaren will offer bratwurst and bread as well as a festival food stall and music, the announcement goes on to state.
+ First known cyberattack on Swiss food refrigeration system
Due to the cyberattack, temperatures inside the freezer were 50 to 70 degrees. The meat had literally been cooked and the price tags had melted, the butcher's owner told Swiss public television at the time. It was only possible to enter the room while wearing a face mask. The shop had to be temporarily closed while all processes and equipment were checked.
The attack on the butcher's shop was the first cyberattack of this kind in Switzerland to be made public. Recently, cybercriminals attacked refrigeration systems in European supermarkets. Among those affected were shops in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia and the Netherlands.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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