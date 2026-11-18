Deutsch de Könizer Metzgerei öffnet nach Cyberangriff wieder Original Read more: Könizer Metzgerei öffnet nach Cyberangriff w

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A butcher shop in Köniz in canton Bern, which was hit by a cyberattack on its refrigeration and deep-freeze systems in early November, will be able to reopen on Saturday.“We're back!”, the company announced on its website. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Bern butcher shop reopens after cyberattack on refrigerator This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 10:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA

To mark the occasion, the shop called Lüthi's Fleischwaren will offer bratwurst and bread as well as a festival food stall and music, the announcement goes on to state.

+ First known cyberattack on Swiss food refrigeration system

Due to the cyberattack, temperatures inside the freezer were 50 to 70 degrees. The meat had literally been cooked and the price tags had melted, the butcher's owner told Swiss public television at the time. It was only possible to enter the room while wearing a face mask. The shop had to be temporarily closed while all processes and equipment were checked.

The attack on the butcher's shop was the first cyberattack of this kind in Switzerland to be made public. Recently, cybercriminals attacked refrigeration systems in European supermarkets. Among those affected were shops in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia and the Netherlands.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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