MENAFN - Swissinfo) The American market continues to attract companies even as European governments embark on a historic rearmament drive. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss defence group in US expansion push as drone demand soars This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 10:52 4 minutes Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich and Sylvia Pfeifer in London, Financial Times

Swiss aerospace and defence manufacturer Acutronic plans to double its US workforce and sharply increase production of jet engines for military drones and missiles, underscoring the pull of the American defence market even as European governments embark on a historic rearmament drive.

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The Zurich-based company's $100 million (CHF83.7 million) fundraising, backed by US investors InterAlpen Partners and Hale Capital, will help expand manufacturing, develop new technology and pursue acquisitions. Much of the investment is expected to support its fast-growing US business, which makes miniature jet engines roughly the size of a shoebox.

The expansion highlights a broader tension in Europe's rearmament push, as companies continue to look to the US, the world's biggest defence market, for growth even as the region's governments seek to strengthen their own industries.

“The US is the most dynamic market,” chief executive Florian Aigrain told the Financial Times, but added that Acutronic was also considering expanding production into Europe; being close to customers was increasingly important in the defence industry. It has existing facilities in Germany and France.

“There's a desire for sovereignty of the supply chain,” Aigrain said. But he added that Switzerland, where Acutronic was founded more than five decades ago and still has substantial operations, was not the obvious choice for a new factory.“I'm not sure that we would start a jet engine manufacturing business in Switzerland today,” he said, citing the country's high costs and“unique political limitations”.

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