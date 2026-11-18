Deutsch de Jede vierte Probe von Hülsenfrüchten in Basel beanstandet Original Read more: Jede vierte Probe von Hülsenfrüchten in Basel beanst

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Basel City Cantonal Laboratory found deficiencies in almost one in four samples during tests on legumes and oilseeds. In addition to incorrect labelling, the most notable issue was excessive residues of the pesticide phosphine. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Excessive pesticide residue found on legumes in Switzerland This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 11:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Of a total of 41 product samples tested, ten products were found to be non-compliant, as the Basel Cantonal Laboratory announced on Wednesday. This corresponds to a non-compliance rate of 24%.

In six samples, the experts detected unacceptable levels of phosphine residues, while four others contained incorrect labelling. For the investigation, the laboratory collected dried legumes and oilseeds from major retailers, chemists, organic shops and specialist shops across the city.

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According to the statement, chickpeas, lentils and beans were found to be particularly heavily contaminated. It was reported that in two chickpea samples from India and Argentina, the phosphine concentration exceeded the maximum permitted limit of 10 micrograms per kilogramme by a factor of seven. The authority subsequently imposed sales bans.

Complaints regarding organic

Samples of sesame, peanuts and peas, on average, contained only small amounts of the fumigant. Complaints regarding sesame related exclusively to labelling deficiencies, the statement added.

Even organically produced products were not free from complaints. Although phosphine levels in organic produce were on average 55% lower than in conventional products, 44% of the organic legumes tested exceeded the relevant organic intervention limit. In one sample of organic red lentils, even the general limit was exceeded.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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