Deutsch de 129'000 Quadratkilometer sind in der Ukraine potenziell vermint Original Read more: 129'000 Quadratkilometer sind in der Ukraine potenziell ve

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Ukraine, an area almost three times the size of Switzerland is considered to be potentially mined. Mine clearance was the focus of an international conference held in Brussels from Monday to Wednesday. Switzerland was also represented. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland supports 10 demining projects in Ukraine This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 11:18 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“Russia has littered our country with mines and other explosives. Even where fighting has ceased, the danger remains,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Korezkyi at the opening of the fourth Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC) on Monday evening in Brussels.

According to the prime minister, 129,000 square kilometres in Ukraine are potentially mined. By way of comparison, Switzerland covers an area of 41,285 square kilometres.

+ Swiss foundation sends demining machine to Ukraine

Ten Swiss projects are currently underway in the field of mine clearance, said Jacques Gerber, the federal government's delegate for Ukraine, who attended the conference on behalf of Switzerland. The Federal Council has earmarked CHF100 million ($119 million) for mine clearance until 2028.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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