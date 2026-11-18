MENAFN - Swissinfo) The dismissal of an appeal by its former managing director paves the way for the conclusion of a civil case against the Swiss private bank. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Julius Baer faces renewed legal battle after ex-banker's fraud conviction This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 11:27 4 minutes Mercedes Ruehl, Financial Times

Private bank Julius Baer is under renewed pressure over a CHF20 million ($24 million) legal claim after Switzerland's highest court upheld the conviction of one of its former bankers who stole millions from two of its wealthy clients and used the money to buy a yacht.

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Benjamin Guzman, a former Julius Baer managing director, lost his appeals against convictions for misappropriation and criminal mismanagement in the Federal Court in a judgment published this month, paving the way for the conclusion of a civil case against the Swiss bank.

Gregory and Vera Mirlas have been pursuing Julius Baer since 2022 through a legal claim filed in Zurich's Commercial Court, but those proceedings have been in limbo while the criminal appeals ran their course.

The case, which involves the purchase of a luxury yacht and millions transferred through the bank's payment systems, raises questions about how far Swiss lenders are responsible for protecting clients from fraud committed by their own employees and external wealth managers.

The civil court has yet to determine whether Julius Baer itself bears responsibility for the losses. Similar cases involving fraud by private bankers have resulted in successful civil claims against their employers, although the bank's liability must be established separately.

The Federal Court found Guzman had used €1.5 million (CHF1.38 million) from accounts belonging to the Mirlases to help buy himself a yacht called My Celtic Dawn while still working at the bank.

Guzman created a payment order marked“on behalf of one of our clients”, despite the couple having given no such instruction, according to the judgment. The Mirlases' names have been changed in this article at the couple's request.

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