Français fr Des loyers plus chers en octobre dans tous les cantons Original Read more: Des loyers plus chers en octobre dans tous les ca

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Rental prices in Switzerland rose in October, reaching a new record high according to the index calculated by the property platform Homegate. The disparity was greater between cantons than between cities. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Rents in Switzerland reached a record high in October This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 11:31 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Homegate rent index stood at 134.4 points in October, representing a 0.4% increase compared with September. Over the past year, asking prices for rental properties have risen by 2.1%, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

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By canton, Schaffhausen (+2.5%) and Geneva (+2.0%) recorded the sharpest rises. Appenzell (-1.2%), Solothurn (-0.5%) and Vaud (-0.1%), on the other hand, saw falls. Year-on-year, however, these last three cantons still recorded higher rents. Ultimately, only Schwyz (-1.2%) did not increase its rents compared with October 2025.

At city level, the trends are less varied. Four cities saw their rents rise, led by Geneva (+2.5%), while four saw them fall, such as Lugano (-1.3%). Here too, all eight cities examined saw their rents rise year-on-year.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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