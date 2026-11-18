Swiss Government Considers Additional Taxes On E-Cigarettes
-
Français
fr
Le Conseil fédéral envisage de taxer davantage les e-cigarettes
Original
Read more: Le Conseil fédéral envisage de taxer davantage les e-cigar
Since 2024, e-cigarettes have been subject to the federal tobacco duty but there has been no levy intended for the Tobacco Prevention Fund.
The Federal Council recommends extending this levy to these new products in a report adopted on Wednesday.“As cigarettes are being replaced by new nicotine-containing products on which no prevention levy is levied, the financial resources available to the Tobacco Prevention Fund are dwindling,” it states in a press release.
However, these products also pose health risks, the government points out. This is all the more so as they target young people in particular.
+ Big tobacco loses Swiss legal battle against disposable e-cigarettes ban
The Federal Council proposes to implement the change as part of the forthcoming revision of the Tobacco Tax Act. No specific date has yet been set. The measure forms part of a series of government recommendations aimed at improving addiction prevention.
Join the debate:External Content
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment