Français fr Le Conseil fédéral envisage de taxer davantage les e-cigarettes Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral envisage de taxer davantage les e-cigar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Federal Council wants to tighten the screws a little further on e-cigarettes by subjecting them to a prevention tax. Such a tax is already levied on conventional cigarettes. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government considers additional taxes on e-cigarettes This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 13:30 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Since 2024, e-cigarettes have been subject to the federal tobacco duty but there has been no levy intended for the Tobacco Prevention Fund.

The Federal Council recommends extending this levy to these new products in a report adopted on Wednesday.“As cigarettes are being replaced by new nicotine-containing products on which no prevention levy is levied, the financial resources available to the Tobacco Prevention Fund are dwindling,” it states in a press release.

However, these products also pose health risks, the government points out. This is all the more so as they target young people in particular.

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The Federal Council proposes to implement the change as part of the forthcoming revision of the Tobacco Tax Act. No specific date has yet been set. The measure forms part of a series of government recommendations aimed at improving addiction prevention.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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