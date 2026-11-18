MENAFN - Swissinfo) One of UBS's major shareholders has sold over a quarter of its stake in the Swiss bank in recent months, coinciding with a period when the outlook for upcoming capital regulations worsened. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS investor Cevian sheds stock amid capital debate This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 13:32 2 minutes Bloomberg

Activist investor Cevian Capital sold 26% of its UBS holding in the three months to end-September, regulatory filings show. The Stockholm-based firm sold 12.6 million shares, retaining a holding of roughly 1% that keeps it among the top 20 owners of UBS stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

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