UBS Investor Cevian Sheds Stock Amid Capital Debate
Activist investor Cevian Capital sold 26% of its UBS holding in the three months to end-September, regulatory filings show. The Stockholm-based firm sold 12.6 million shares, retaining a holding of roughly 1% that keeps it among the top 20 owners of UBS stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.More More How to tame UBS without making the bank toothless
This content was published on Apr 11, 2024 Swiss government proposals to regulate Too Big to Fail banks meets sceptical response.Read more: How to tame UBS without making the bank toot
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