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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ski holidays in Switzerland are set to become even more expensive: 46% of hotels in the Alpine region are planning to raise their prices for the 2026/2027 winter season (which runs from early November to late April). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ski holidays set to become more expensive in Switzerland This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 13:47 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Some 53% will keep their rates unchanged, while only 1% will reduce their rates.

The figure emerges from a survey carried out in October by the trade association HotellerieSuisse among its members. The survey also looked at regional differences. Among city hotels, which have suffered most from the consequences of the war in the Middle East, only 23% plan to increase prices, while 25% intend to lower them.

Taking all hotels into account (i.e. mountain, city and rural hotels), room rates will rise in 32% of establishments, remain stable in 55% and fall in 13%.

But how do those raising their prices justify doing so? The two most frequently cited factors are the passing on of staff costs and increased demand, combined with a greater willingness to pay on the part of customers. Those reducing their rates, on the other hand, are doing so because of competition or a fall in guest numbers.

The survey also provided an opportunity to take stock of the 2026 summer season (May–October), which has just come to an end. Fifty-one per cent of Swiss hotels saw an increase in turnover, 26% reported unchanged revenue, while 23% experienced a decline. Once again, however, regional disparities are significant: while in rural (63%) and Alpine (64%) areas almost two in three establishments report rising turnover, the picture in cities is very different: 34% show an increase, 33% a decline and a further 33% stability.

“City hotels have had a difficult summer,” observes Christian Hürlimann, director of HotellerieSuisse, quoted in a press release.“In addition to the persistent heat, business has been hit particularly hard by cancellations and a lack of new bookings from distant markets in the Middle East and Asia”.

The picture is, however, decidedly more positive in mountain regions. The sweltering heat, which dampened demand in urban areas, prompted some travellers to opt for higher-altitude regions, characterised by cooler temperatures.

Meanwhile, over half of businesses (53%) report an increase in costs compared with the previous year, a figure that rises to 63% in the Alpine region and falls to 43% in cities. The ongoing difficulties linked to high labour, goods and energy costs are confirmed.“The situation is particularly critical for establishments that must simultaneously cope with a fall in demand: in cities, the decline in guest numbers is forcing some hotels to reduce their rates, leading to an erosion of profit margins,” warns HotellerieSuisse.

In the winter season that has just begun, 58% of the businesses surveyed expect turnover to be in line with the previous year, 23% expect an increase and 19% expect a decline. Regional differences are, however, likely to persist: city hotels, in particular, are taking a cautious view of the coming months, anticipating further repercussions from the conflict in the Middle East.

“During the winter season, the Alpine hotel sector is heavily dependent on weather conditions and snow cover,” Hürlimann points out.“This dependence is exacerbated by the growing trend for guests to book at the last minute, increasingly basing their decisions on weather conditions,” he adds.

In addition to the geopolitical situation, rising operating costs and the persistent shortage of skilled staff, the trend towards last-minute bookings also represents one of the main challenges for the sector, concludes HotellerieSuisse.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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