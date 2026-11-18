Français fr Soutien fédéral au transport ferroviaire transalpin Original Read more: Soutien fédéral au transport ferroviaire trans

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The shift of freight traffic across the Alps from road to rail must continue to be supported. On Wednesday, the Federal Council submitted a proposal to Parliament aimed at extending the subsidies until 2035. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government extends rail freight subsidies to 2035 This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 13:56 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In 2025, rail accounted for 68.6% of transalpine freight. Rail has lost market share to road transport for the fourth year running.

In order to support and stabilise rail freight across the Alps, and at the request of Parliament, the government has decided to extend operating subsidies for unaccompanied combined transport (TCNA) until 2035. These subsidies were originally set to expire in 2030.

+ Switzerland misses transalpine freight targets

In its press release, the Federal Council states that it wishes the scheme to come into force quickly, as early as next year. Between 2027 and 2030, the government will pay approximately CHF59 million ($69 million) per year to TCNA. However, the amount of the subsidies will be gradually reduced from 2030 onwards. In total, the federal government will provide CHF486 million until 2035.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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