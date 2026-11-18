Italiano it Vetture cinesi conquistano la Svizzera, opportunità e incognite Original Read more: Vetture cinesi conquistano la Svizzera, opportunità e inco

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Chinese cars are taking the Swiss market by storm with an aggressive pricing strategy, an ever-widening range and improvements in quality and specifications. This is putting pressure on traditional manufacturers. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Chinese car sales surge in Switzerland This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 15:33 6 minutes Keystone-SDA

This growth could accelerate the uptake of electric mobility, making battery-powered cars accessible to a wider audience. For buyers, however, there are risks, particularly regarding after-sales service and the long-term availability of spare parts.

The figures confirm this rapid change. In the first ten months of the year, over 5,400 BYD cars were registered in Switzerland, compared with just 700 in the same period the previous year. The Chinese manufacturer has thus overtaken established brands such as Kia, which recorded 5,100 registrations, and Ford, with 3,900.

This growth also extends to other Chinese manufacturers. Leapmotor has risen from 600 to 2,000 cars, while Zeekr has seen a jump from 44 to 1,200 cars. Overall, according to the importers' association Auto-Switzerland, Chinese brands now account for around 7% of the Swiss market.

“The growth is extremely rapid,” notes the organisation's director, Thomas Rücker, in comments to the Awp news agency. The presence of Chinese manufacturers on Swiss roads has increased particularly since 2025. One of the main strengths of these new competitors is their pricing: Leapmotor and JAC both offer small electric cars for under CHF17,000 ($20,100). Other brands, such as Zeekr, are instead targeting customers willing to spend more, with higher-end vehicles.

+ Prices for cars drop in Switzerland thanks to Chinese brands

JAC is one of the Chinese pioneers in Switzerland, having been on the Swiss market for seven years.“It wasn't easy at all to begin with,” recalls Nico Martinez, CEO of JAC Switzerland. Initially, customers were rather wary. Since then, however, Chinese manufacturers have made significant progress in terms of design, finish and comfort.“Today, our cars meet very high quality standards: during test drives, we receive almost exclusively positive feedback,” he says.

JAC currently has over 35 dealerships across Switzerland and, in addition to electric cars, also offers plug-in hybrid and internal combustion engine models. Martinez forecasts further growth for Chinese brands and considers it realistic, in the long term, for them to account for 20% of the Swiss market.“European manufacturers have been complacent for too long. They now need to step up a gear, because the Chinese are already ahead in electric mobility,” he argues.

Global partnerships

The growing importance of Chinese brands is confirmed by the strategies of the sector's leading players. The Emil Frey Group, one of Switzerland's largest car importers, has, for example, expanded its range to include new Asian manufacturers. At the end of 2024, the company added Leapmotor to its portfolio; the following year, Zeekr, Geely and the commercial vehicle manufacturer Farizon also joined the line-up.“Chinese brands are becoming increasingly important,” explains Peter Hug, spokesperson for Emil Frey. The experience gained so far has been positive and, in many areas, the new manufacturers are now able to compete with established brands.

The Traffic and Environment Association (ATA) also welcomes the arrival of new competitors. Gregory Germann, the organisation's project manager, points out that several small Chinese electric cars cost less than CHF30,000: a price point that makes electric mobility accessible to a wider section of the population. Greater competition could also encourage European manufacturers to offer more affordable models. So far, in fact, they have focused primarily on larger, higher-priced electric cars.

Environmental considerations

From an environmental perspective, according to the ATA, Chinese electric vehicles are not necessarily better or worse than their European counterparts. The main factors making a difference are energy consumption, the size of the vehicle and the mix of electricity used for charging. Furthermore, some of the cars sold under European brands are manufactured in China or use batteries produced by Chinese companies: the distinction between the European and Chinese automotive industries is therefore becoming increasingly blurred.

Alongside the opportunities, the rapid expansion of Chinese manufacturers nevertheless brings with it some uncertainties. In China, numerous car manufacturers are vying for the domestic market, and not all of them are likely to survive the competition. This raises a practical question for Swiss motorists: what will happen if a manufacturer were to withdraw from the market or cease trading? The availability of spare parts, maintenance and the service network could become problematic.

“Establishing a comprehensive sales and service network is of fundamental importance,” warns Rücker. Competitive cars alone are not enough to win customers' trust: reliable service and qualified workshops are also needed. The case of Aiways shows that the risk is not merely theoretical: the Chinese brand is no longer officially sold in Switzerland. JAC and Emil Frey therefore also emphasise the importance of ensuring a solid dealer network and a long-term supply of spare parts.

For consumers, therefore, the purchase price should not be the only deciding factor. Before buying a Chinese car, it will become increasingly important to also assess the importer's stability, the availability of local workshops and the guarantees regarding future after-sales support.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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