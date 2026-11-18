Deutsch de Polizei stellt 800 Hanfpflanzen in Rhäzüns sicher Original Read more: Polizei stellt 800 Hanfpflanzen in Rhäzüns s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss authorities have raided an indoor cannabis plantation in Rhäzüns, in canton Graubünden, containing around 800 plants. The alleged operator, a 32-year-old German national, is to face trial. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Police seize 800 cannabis plants in eastern Switzerland This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 15:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Investigators from the police and the cantonal public prosecutor's office discovered the grow operation in mid-November, as the Graubünden Cantonal Police announced on Wednesday. The suspect had set up the grow operation both in his own flat and in the cellar.

The officers seized the cannabis and now intend to destroy it. The German national faces charges of breaching the Swiss Narcotics Act.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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