Police Seize 800 Cannabis Plants In Eastern Switzerland
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Deutsch
de
Polizei stellt 800 Hanfpflanzen in Rhäzüns sicher
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Read more: Polizei stellt 800 Hanfpflanzen in Rhäzüns s
Investigators from the police and the cantonal public prosecutor's office discovered the grow operation in mid-November, as the Graubünden Cantonal Police announced on Wednesday. The suspect had set up the grow operation both in his own flat and in the cellar.
The officers seized the cannabis and now intend to destroy it. The German national faces charges of breaching the Swiss Narcotics Act.
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