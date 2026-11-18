MENAFN - Swissinfo) On November 29, the Swiss will vote on increasing value-added tax (VAT) to fund the 13th monthly old-age pension payment. But whether the proposal is accepted or not, it will not put an end to calls for a higher or more flexible retirement age. This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 16:00 8 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

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Deutsch de Druck auf höheres Rentenalter wird auch nach Mwst-Abstimmung hoch bleiben Read more: Druck auf höheres Rentenalter wird auch nach Mwst-Abstimmung hoch bl Français fr Après le 29 novembre, la pression pour travailler plus longtemps ne faiblira pas Original Read more: Après le 29 novembre, la pression pour travailler plus longtemps ne faiblir Italiano it Dopo il 29 novembre la pressione per lavorare più a lungo non diminuirà Read more: Dopo il 29 novembre la pressione per lavorare più a lungo non dimin العربية ar التصويت على رفع ضريبة القيمة المضافة لن ينهي الجدل حول سن التقاعد في سويسرا Read more: التصويت على رفع ضريبة القيمة المضافة لن ينهي الجدل حول سن التقاعد في س 中文 zh 延迟退休:瑞士难以回避的议题 Read more: 延迟退休:瑞士难以

Many European countries have already raised the retirement age beyond 65, and renewed debate on the issue in Switzerland is inevitable.

The outcome of the November 29 vote will set the tone for these discussions. The citizens are being asked to decide on an increase in VAT. This measure, put forward by parliament to fund part of the 13th monthly pension payment under the Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) – the first pillar of the Swiss pension system – is being opposed by the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and the right-wing Swiss People's Party.

>> Switzerland votes on a pension-related VAT increase on November 29 – what's at stake?

More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.

Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f