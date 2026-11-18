Pressure To Raise Swiss Retirement Age Set To Remain Strong After VAT Vote
As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.
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Many European countries have already raised the retirement age beyond 65, and renewed debate on the issue in Switzerland is inevitable.
The outcome of the November 29 vote will set the tone for these discussions. The citizens are being asked to decide on an increase in VAT. This measure, put forward by parliament to fund part of the 13th monthly pension payment under the Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) – the first pillar of the Swiss pension system – is being opposed by the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and the right-wing Swiss People's Party.
>> Switzerland votes on a pension-related VAT increase on November 29 – what's at stake?More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it
This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f
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