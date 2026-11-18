Français fr OSCE: la Suisse convoque ses membres pour décider de la présidence Original Read more: OSCE: la Suisse convoque ses membres pour décider de la prési

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called a special meeting to decide on the next chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The matter is becoming urgent, with just a few weeks to go before Switzerland's term at the helm of the organisation comes to an end. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland convenes OSCE states to decide 2027 chairmanship This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 16:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The special meeting of the Permanent Council is scheduled for Thursday in Vienna, where the OSCE has its headquarters.

“The aim is to mobilise the 57 participating States to seek a consensus on the organisation's future chairmanship and ensure its ability to act,” Cassis' office stated in a press release.

+ How is the OSCE actually faring?

The organisation takes its decisions by consensus – a system that has often paralysed the OSCE. Cyprus, for example, had put itself forward as a candidate to take over the chairmanship in 2027, but Turkey is opposed to this.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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