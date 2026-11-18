Switzerland Convenes OSCE States To Decide 2027 Chairmanship
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OSCE: la Suisse convoque ses membres pour décider de la présidence
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Read more: OSCE: la Suisse convoque ses membres pour décider de la prési
The special meeting of the Permanent Council is scheduled for Thursday in Vienna, where the OSCE has its headquarters.
“The aim is to mobilise the 57 participating States to seek a consensus on the organisation's future chairmanship and ensure its ability to act,” Cassis' office stated in a press release.
+ How is the OSCE actually faring?
The organisation takes its decisions by consensus – a system that has often paralysed the OSCE. Cyprus, for example, had put itself forward as a candidate to take over the chairmanship in 2027, but Turkey is opposed to this.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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