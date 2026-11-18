Deutsch de Emir von Katar ist in Bern mit militärischen Ehren empfangen worden Original Read more: Emir von Katar ist in Bern mit militärischen Ehren empfangen w

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Wednesday, Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with military honours for a two-day state visit. The two politicians marched together past the guard of honour on Bern's Bundesplatz. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Emir of Qatar arrives in Bern for two-day state visit This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 16:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to an announcement made last week by the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, three further members of the Federal Council were also due to take part in the subsequent talks at the Bernerhof: Energy Minister Albert Rösti, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Finance Minister Karin Keller Sutter.

According to the federal government, the focus of the visit is on deepening ties, particularly in the economic, fiscal and scientific spheres. The discussions are also expected to cover, among other things, the conflicts in the Gulf region and issues relating to energy supply.

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The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states, including Switzerland, concluded a free trade agreement with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2014. Qatar has since made substantial direct investments in Switzerland and is also a major exporter of natural gas, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs stated.

On Thursday, the second day of the state visit, Parmelin and the Head of State of Qatar plan to hold talks with representatives from the business community.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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