Deutsch de Ständeratskommission stellt sich hinter den Voranschlag des Bundes Original Read more: Ständeratskommission stellt sich hinter den Voranschlag des B

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The relevant committee of the Swiss Senate has backed the federal budget that was rejected by the House of Representatives' finance committee. However, the Senate committee also wishes to make cuts or increases in a number of areas. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Senate committee backs federal budget This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 16:59 1 minute Keystone-SDA

By 11 votes to 0, with one abstention, the finance committee of the Senate (FK-S) approved the budget, as the Parliamentary Services announced on Wednesday.

The Finance Committee of the House (FK-N), on the other hand, has recommended, by a clear majority, rejecting the federal budget and refer it back to the Federal Council. During the preliminary deliberations, it had been unable to reconcile the diverging demands of the two chambers.

+ Swiss commission urges parliament to reject 2027 budget

The House of Representatives will be the first to act during the winter session. If it returns the budget to the Federal Council as proposed, the bill will nevertheless first go to the Senate for deliberation. If the smaller chamber approves the budget, its decisions will form the basis for a second round of deliberations in the House.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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