MENAFN - Swissinfo) Welcome to our press review of events in the United States. Every Wednesday we look at how the Swiss media have reported and reacted to three major stories in the US – in politics, finance and science. This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 17:00 7 minutes

I write articles on the Swiss Abroad and“Swiss Oddities” as well as weekly briefings and press reviews. I also translate, edit and sub-edit articles for the English department and do voiceover work for videos. Born in London, I have a degree in German/Linguistics and was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. I speak all three official Swiss languages and enjoy travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.

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The midterm elections continue to generate plenty of column inches in Swiss newspapers – make that Colom inches, after Scott Colom's unexpected victory in Mississippi. And just a few hours ago, fellow Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Alaska Native member of Congress. What will this“blue wave” mean for the US, and global, economy? A professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute warns that“economic populism is very much alive”.

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“Historic” was how every Swiss newspaper referred to Scott Colom's victory in Mississippi last week, becoming the southern state's first black senator since 1881 and first Democrat since 1982.

“In this conservative state, a Democrat victory seemed unthinkable,” the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) wrote on Thursday, the day after Colom beat Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in midterm elections. After more than a week of ballot counting, Colom eventually won by around 8,000 votes (out of almost a million cast).

“Is that a small margin? It's huge,” declared Le Temps.“It is indeed difficult to ignore the symbolic significance of this result. Mississippi was the first state to elect a black senator in the aftermath of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery.”

As the NZZ pointed out,“the difference was due in no small part to African American voters, who make up a third of the state's population: 97% of them voted for Colom”. But their support was far from guaranteed, the Zurich newspaper said.“In the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris had a significantly smaller lead of 65 percentage points over Donald Trump among black voters. On the other hand, Colom also won almost 30% of the white vote – an exceptionally high figure for a Democrat in Mississippi.”

The NZZ said the fact that Trump had travelled to Mississippi in the week before the midterms to campaign for Hyde-Smith didn't help her.“If anything, it had the opposite effect. Colom shrewdly capitalised on Trump's visit by heading to the arena and striking up conversations with MAGA supporters outside the event,” it said.“He listened to their concerns, while his campaign team filmed the encounters. The footage shows a relaxed, friendly exchange between the black Democrat and white Trump voters wearing red MAGA caps. If any further proof were needed that Scott Colom knows how to bridge America's political divides, it was provided at that moment, if not before.”

Media sources 'Scott Colom writes history'External link – NZZ (German, paywall)'And Mississippi elected (another) Black senator'External link – Le Temps (French)Coverage of Scott Colom's victory on SRFExternal link, RTSExternal link and RSIExternal link (German, French, Italian)

Trump's MAGA populism has been weakened, but the Democrats have also become more populist – and this will have global repercussions, says a columnist in the Tribune de Genève.

The Democrats' emphatic victory in the recent midterm elections – the so-called blue wave – reflects the anger felt by many Americans at the economic consequences of the behaviour of US President Donald Trump's administration, according to Cyrus Schayegh, a professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

“But while Trumpian populism may be weakened, economic populism is very much alive,” Schayegh wrote in the Tribune de Genève on Wednesday.“For the Democrats, this means making life fairer, healthier and more affordable, notably through greater state intervention. Between now and 2028, a Democratic-controlled Congress will use political pressure and its oversight and budgetary powers to bring about domestic change.”

However, an economically populist Democratic presidency would have global implications, Schayegh predicted.“These could take very different forms. We might see interventionist measures designed to protect American wages, such as the 'Trade – On Our Terms' plan presented by Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2019. However, the attention and political capital required for serious domestic reforms could also reduce the appetite for global measures.”

What's more, he said, three key questions cut across the entire spectrum: How will the divergent views of centrist and progressive Democrats on China evolve between now and 2028? How might a Democrat president manage the soaring US deficit? And to what extent will the reactions of foreign governments and businesses to Trump's predatory behaviour place lasting constraints on the next US president?

“As the United States remains the world's most influential nation and economy, non-Americans must start thinking about these issues now, as they are no longer so far off.”

Media sources 'American economic populism 2.0'External link – Tribune de Genève (French, paywall)

The spectacular recovery of the Starship is a milestone for space travel, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). But for the time being it's primarily SpaceX that stands to benefit, it concluded.

“'Can you believe it?' The SpaceX spokesperson's emotion was evident,” the NZZ wrote on Monday.“Moments earlier, the Starship had been gently and precisely caught by the grapple arms of the launch and landing tower in Texas. Now the steel colossus, weighing over a hundred tonnes, hung there as if it were as light as a feather.”

The NZZ breathlessly continued, saying that“what happened on Saturday shortly after 10.30pm Central European Time can, without exaggeration, be described as a milestone. For the first time in the history of spaceflight, the upper stage of a rocket has been successfully recovered. This brings the vision of a fully reusable rocket within touching distance.”

So will it be possible in future to send tourists, satellites, data centres and entire factories into space at a fraction of the cost?“In the long term, that may well be the case, but in the short to medium term, it is rather unlikely.” This, the NZZ explained, is because, in the absence of competition, there is currently no reason for SpaceX to offer its cargo services at rock-bottom prices.“Growing demand for rocket launches is being met by a shrinking supply.”

The Zurich newspaper said it was clear that SpaceX owner Elon Musk was focusing primarily on communications satellites and data centres in space, a sector that offers much higher returns than transport services.

“One might lament the fact that SpaceX is cementing its dominant position in space. It would certainly be beneficial for the space industry if there were serious competition for SpaceX's rockets,” the NZZ concluded.“However, that is just whingeing from a position of privilege. First and foremost, one should acknowledge without envy that SpaceX has once again achieved something incredible.”

Media sources NZZ editorialExternal link (German, paywall)

The next edition of 'Swiss views of US news' will be published on Wednesday, November 25. See you then!

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