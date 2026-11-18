MENAFN - Financial News Media) Advanced AI Platforms Are Helping Researchers Identify New Cancer Targets, Engineer Promising Peptides, and Accelerate Next-Generation Drug Development

New York, NY – November 18, 2026 – Artificial intelligence is giving cancer researchers a powerful new way to find potential drug targets and develop treatments that may have been difficult or time-consuming to discover using traditional methods. By sorting through massive amounts of genetic, molecular, and biological data, AI platforms can help pinpoint weaknesses in cancer cells, identify promising drug candidates, and predict how different compounds may behave. What once required years of research and extensive laboratory screening can increasingly be narrowed down with the help of advanced algorithms. The financial opportunity is growing just as quickly. The global AI drug discovery market was estimated at approximately $2.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. The broader AI in oncology market represents another major opportunity, with estimates pointing to growth from approximately $6 billion in 2025 to $38.9 billion by 2033. Precedence Research reported the global cancer therapeutics market size was estimated at USD $212.58 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from approximately USD $232.14 billion in 2026, to approximately USD $501.07 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2026 and 2035. Today's Leading Companies At the Forefront of AI and Healthcare Momentum Include: DataMEDS AI Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), Anthropic, PBC's (NASDAQ: ANT), Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO).

One area attracting growing attention is anticancer peptide development. These small chains of amino acids are being studied for their ability to target cancer cells, interfere with tumor growth, and attack specific biological pathways involved in the disease. AI could help move this research forward by identifying promising peptide sequences, predicting which ones may be most effective, and evaluating characteristics such as stability, toxicity, and selectivity. That matters because finding a promising compound is only the beginning. Researchers still need to determine whether it can work safely and effectively. AI-assisted peptide discovery may help narrow the field and give scientists a better starting point for laboratory testing and preclinical development. With cancer treatment research increasingly focused on precision medicine and more targeted therapies, companies working at the intersection of AI, cancer target discovery, and peptide drug development are entering a market with substantial long-term potential.

Four Developments Worth Watching:

Finding New Cancer Targets: AI can help researchers uncover weaknesses in cancer cells and identify biological targets that could lead to new treatment approaches. Designing Better Anticancer Peptides: Machine learning can help identify and refine peptide sequences with potentially stronger cancer-fighting activity and improved selectivity. Making Drug Discovery More Efficient: AI-powered screening can help researchers evaluate large numbers of potential compounds and focus resources on the most promising candidates. A Growing Market Opportunity: Rising investment in precision oncology, AI drug discovery, and targeted cancer therapies is creating new opportunities for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies pursuing next-generation treatments.

Market projections reflect the broader AI drug discovery and AI oncology sectors, not the anticancer peptide market alone. AI-generated candidates still require laboratory validation, clinical testing, and regulatory approval.

DataMEDS AI (NASDAQ: MEDS) Subsidiary Helomics, Inc. Announces Cancer Target Discovery and Anticancer Peptides Drug Development Partnership with DiaGen AI, Inc. – DataMeds AI, Inc. (“DataMeds SI,”“DataMEDS” or the“Company”) ($MEDS ), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRxTM artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChainTM blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Helomics, Inc., a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory, has entered into a cancer target discovery and drug candidate optimization partnership with DiaGen, an award-winning, AI-driven drug discovery company based in Vancouver, Canada.

Highlights:

DiaGen gains access to 70,000+ primary tumor biobank, including world's largest gynecologic cancer biopsy repository, for therapeutic target discovery/validation Fifteen anticancer peptides (ACPs) being leveraged for target identification and comparator for AI-enabled in silico small molecule candidate library creation In vitro proof-of-concept for DiaGen's ACPs established in breast cancer cell lines, including triple negative breast cancer, with potential applications in additional tumor types to be evaluated under the partnership based on the pioneering research co-authored by DiaGen Chief AI Officer Mohit Pandey, Ph.D., published in Nature Communications Helomics biobank allows for primary tumor therapeutic candidate screening and target engagement confirmation in GI cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcomas and uterine cancer

Helomics maintains one of the world's largest repositories of primary tumor specimens (the“Helomics Biobank”) with over 70,000 tumor biopsies, including more than 50,000 gynecologic cancer samples, amassed over nearly three decades. Helomics has also developed proprietary cell painting and patient-tumor derived 3D spheroids that represent a test matrix that preserves tumor stroma and correlates to its 2D platform with associated drug response data (commercially available, insurance reimbursed ChemoFx® Assay chemotherapy selection laboratory developed test), allowing for a unique high throughput testing approach. By introducing tumor heterogeneity at pre-clinical stages leveraging primary tumor features, Helomics hopes to inform better drug response predictions to enable the selection of drug/tumor combinations and increase the probability of clinical success.

The companies will initially focus on the validation of fifteen cytotoxic peptides identified using the methodology published in Nature Communications and implemented in DiaGen's CYPRESS platform that have already achieved in vitro proof of concept in breast cancer cell lines, including triple negative breast cancer cell lines (the“DiaGen Peptides”), and, in published testing, were at least 5.5-fold less toxic to normal human blood cells than to the cancer cells. The mechanism of action of the DiaGen Peptides has not yet been established. The companies will work jointly to elucidate the mechanism, test the peptides on primary tumors from the Helomics Biobank and protect the intellectual property created from the resulting discoveries. The DiaGen Peptides were identified based on the pioneering research of DiaGen Chief AI Officer Mohit Pandey, Ph.D., published in Nature Communications.

“Being able to access this robust primary tumor biobank and Helomics' proprietary capabilities to identify new therapeutic targets and leverage our proprietary BLACKCOMB artificial intelligence chemical drug discovery platform to design the best candidates for human clinical development is a transformative opportunity for DiaGen,” said Dr. Mohit Pandey, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) of DiaGen.“Building upon the foundational methodologies in my recent peer-reviewed research in Nature Communications, we know that the only way for artificial intelligence companies in the biotechnology space to truly differentiate themselves is to train their models on unique, high-dimensional biological data in areas of high unmet medical need. With this agreement, DiaGen is gaining access to an untapped resource of real-world tumor data upon which to build a novel intellectual property portfolio together with Helomics.”

Under the terms of the agreement, DiaGen and Helomics will collaborate to perform therapeutic target discovery research and development activities to identify novel breast cancer therapeutic target(s) and evaluate the therapeutic potential of the DiaGen Peptides on primary breast cancer biopsies, including triple negative breast cancer. Upon discovery of the DiaGen Peptides' therapeutic target(s), the companies will work to identify whether this novel mechanism of action is applicable to other cancers in the Helomics Biobank, including GI cancer, brain cancer, head and neck cancer, genitourinary cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcomas, and uterine cancer. Helomics and DiaGen will jointly own the intellectual property created from this target discovery exercise. DiaGen will create a library of drug candidates leveraging its BLACKCOMB artificial intelligence small molecule design platform. Helomics will perform pre-clinical in vitro cell line and primary tumor validation activities to identify the small molecules most suitable for therapeutic development and work together with DiaGen to confirm candidate selection in breast cancer animal models. The companies plan to work to partner the novel cancer drug target(s) and therapeutic candidate(s) with pharmaceutical partners or launch a joint venture to fund their further development.

As part of the agreement, the companies will consummate a share exchange in which DataMEDS will issue 630,000 common shares to DiaGen, (equivalent to 9.9 percent of DataMEDS common shares outstanding as of the date of the agreement) and DiaGen will issue 9.9 percent of its fully diluted common shares outstanding to DataMEDS in consideration. DataMEDS will contribute up to 50 percent of the compute expenses incurred under the agreement in furtherance of research milestones, sourced primarily from its existing compute spend. Diagen will contribute the cash for the hard costs of the wet lab experiments conducted under the agreement. The total value associated with the transaction is expected to be $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions through completion of project milestones and target validations to a lead therapeutic drug candidate with animal proof of concept in models of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer, and in vitro proof of concept in up to thirteen cancer types.

“We are excited to have identified our first partner that begins the process of monetizing the unique resources in our lab and will help us unlock the tremendous value resident in one of the world's largest curated biobanks while also allowing us to participate in the long-term value creation of biotechnology drug discovery,” said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.“Helomics is also now open to establish new practicing oncologist relationships for its commercially available ChemoFx® Assay, as well as re-activate historical relationships, which will help us continue to grow the size and diversity of the Helomics Biobank. Partnering with DiaGen lets us contribute to the creation of groundbreaking new therapies that can improve the standard of care for patients with cancer while allowing us to participate in the value of the new intellectual property created leveraging our unique resources.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for DataMEDS AI by visiting: press-releases/

Other recent developments in the AI/Healthcare industries include:

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine across the cancer care continuum, has expanded its partnership with Indica Labs, a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology. The collaboration is intended to scale NeoGenomics' digital pathology infrastructure and accelerate AI-driven diagnostics across its enterprise, giving healthcare providers and their patients more timely, consistent access to advanced diagnostic insight.

NeoGenomics selected the Indica Labs HALO AP® platform to enable its digital pathology operations through a scalable, cloud-based framework. The vendor-neutral image management system is designed to provide a flexible operating model that lets NeoGenomics add third-party or in-house-developed AI tools while limiting integration costs. This new infrastructure is intended to streamline operations and give customers direct access to advanced digital capabilities without the burden of heavy capital investment, complex IT integration, or change management. As the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) pipeline across oncology grows, this will position NeoGenomics to be ready with testing capabilities as AI-based biomarker applications emerge. The company also expects the infrastructure to support future work in AI co-development and clinical trial collaborations, while adding to its large-scale, curated pathology datasets.

Anthropic, PBC's (NASDAQ: ANT) life sciences team is working to accelerate curing disease. Over the past several months, our scientists have engaged in deep research partnerships with six organizations developing new medicines: BigHat Biosciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Divergence Labs, Enveda, Generate Biomedicines, and The Column Group. We've also begun drug discovery efforts of our own. In doing so, we've learned a lot about how Claude can support drug development, and how we'll need to improve Claude further to realize AI's potential in medicine. We plan to scale this work up substantially from here.

There are many opportunities to speed up drug development, even beyond the most commonly discussed applications of AI, like proposing initial designs for new molecules. Developing a drug involves many varied tasks: doing early research to identify a target for a drug and the right type of drug to engage it, designing a molecule with the right properties, optimizing it to be manufactured reliably at scale, drafting the regulatory filings needed to run clinical trials, designing and administering those trials, and much more.

Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage company pioneering AI-enabled drug discovery and development, recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, together with business updates highlighting continued clinical, pipeline and platform execution.

“To pioneer a new blueprint for making medicines with AI, we believe you have to tie together three core capabilities in one engine: uncover novel biology, design differentiated molecules against challenging targets, and generate clinical evidence that matters for patients,” said Najat Khan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Recursion.“The new TUPELO data are important clinical evidence, with REC-4881 showing deep polyp burden reductions across the upper and lower GI tract, including larger, higher-risk polyps, and reductions that persist after treatment stops. REC-1245 is an encouraging early example of that engine coming together within a single program, from biological insight surfaced by our platform to molecule design and now early clinical signals in heavily pretreated patients.”

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies, recently announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2026, in New York City. David Hochman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Matthew O'Brien, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 9:00am ET. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Orchestra BioMed's Investor Relations website and will be available for replay following the event.

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