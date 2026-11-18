MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court has laid down five guidelines for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to follow when remanding an approved resolution plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), stressing that the power must be exercised sparingly, on grounds of legal non-compliance and within strict timelines.

A bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued the guidelines while dismissing appeals filed by Twinstar Technologies Ltd, the successful resolution applicant in the insolvency proceedings of Videocon Industries Ltd and 12 other group companies.

The Court said remand must advance the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), including keeping the corporate debtor as a going concern, ensuring fair and reasonable recovery for creditors and maximising asset value.

It must be based on a finding of non-compliance with Section 30(2) or any other law covered under Section 61(3)(i) of the Code. The power must be exercised with caution and without departing from procedures prescribed under the IBC.

The Court also said NCLAT may remand a plan where the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) modifies a curable defect in a resolution plan instead of referring it back to the CoC. This would preserve the division of responsibilities between the adjudicating authority and the creditors' committee.

Any remand order must also require strict compliance with timelines under the Code and relevant regulations to prevent further delays in resolution proceedings.

Dispute Over Videocon Resolution Plan

The guidelines arose from Twinstar's challenge to a January 5, 2022, NCLAT order setting aside approval of its resolution plan and remitting it to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Submitted in November 2020, Twinstar's plan proposed an outlay of Rs 2,962.02 crore and received 95.09 per cent CoC approval.

The NCLT approved the plan but directed that dissenting financial creditors receive their liquidation value upfront, before payments to supporting creditors.

Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI Ltd and SIDBI challenged the approval before the NCLAT, which held that payment to dissenting creditors through non-convertible debentures redeemable over six years violated statutory requirements. It also ruled that the NCLT could not modify the CoC-approved payment structure.

The Supreme Court upheld the NCLAT's decision, ruling that the NCLT cannot alter commercial terms approved by the CoC. It clarified that remand allows appellate tribunals to examine legal compliance without interfering with the CoC's commercial decisions.

The Court dismissed Twinstar's appeals, upholding the decision to set aside the plan's approval and remit it to the CoC.

(KNN Bureau)

