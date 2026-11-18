MENAFN - KNN India)The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, has held that a creditor must first invoke a personal guarantee in accordance with the guarantee deed before issuing a statutory demand notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The Bench of Judicial Member Labh Singh and Technical Member Rekha Kantilal Shah ruled that a demand notice in Form B under Rule 7(1) of the 2019 IBC Rules cannot, by itself, constitute invocation of the guarantee.

The tribunal made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against Rajesh Sonthalia, personal guarantor of Enfield Solar Energy Ltd.

SBI had claimed outstanding dues of Rs 97.28 crore as of May 31, 2025, comprising Rs 49.38 crore in principal and Rs 47.90 crore in accrued interest.

Guarantee Deed Requires Separate Invocation

The tribunal rejected SBI's contention that its notice dated May 25, 2022, fulfilled the requirements of Clause 25 of the guarantee deed dated August 14, 2013.

It noted that Clause 2 required the guarantor to pay outstanding amounts upon demand by lenders, while Clause 25 prescribed the manner of serving such demands or notices.

The Bench said Clause 25 governed the service of a demand made under Clause 2 and could not be treated as an independent basis for invoking the guarantee. It also relied on an NCLAT ruling that a Form B notice cannot itself constitute invocation.

The tribunal found that SBI had neither made a payment demand in accordance with Clause 2 nor produced a separate notice invoking the guarantee against Sonthalia.

It held that invocation was a mandatory prerequisite before issuing a Form B notice under Rule 7(1) and filing an application under Section 95(1) of the Code.

Consequently, Sonthalia did not qualify as a guarantor under Rule 3(1)(e) to whom a statutory demand notice could be issued. The tribunal dismissed SBI's petition as not maintainable.

It clarified that it had not examined the other objections to the application, having rejected it on the preliminary issue of the validity of the demand notice.

Impact on MSMEs

For MSMEs, particularly those whose promoters and directors have provided personal guarantees for business loans, the ruling means lenders cannot initiate insolvency proceedings solely on the basis of a Form B demand notice without first invoking the guarantee in accordance with its contractual terms. This offers protection against procedurally invalid action and ensures that lenders adhere to the agreed terms.

However, the ruling does not prevent lenders from initiating insolvency proceedings where the required procedures have been followed.

(KNN Bureau)

