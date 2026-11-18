MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Government is formulating a new National Steel Policy 2047 to address industry challenges, strengthen domestic manufacturing and support long-term growth, Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma said on November 17.

Speaking at the seventh ISA Steel Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, he said India's crude steel production had increased by 10.7 percent to a record 168.4 million tonnes as reported by The Economic Times.

The country has added around 40 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity in three years, taking installed capacity from 180 million tonnes to over 220 million tonnes.

Varma said India was on track to meet its existing target of 300 million tonnes of capacity. He also highlighted the green steel taxonomy, under which 90 producers had been certified by March 2026.

Raw Material Security and Industry Priorities

Varma identified the beneficiation of low-grade iron ore, development of domestic coking coal resources and security of critical minerals as key priorities. He also stressed the need to strengthen the secondary steel sector.

Naveen Jindal, President of the Indian Steel Association, called for better raw material security, improved logistics, domestic production of specialised steel and a stable policy environment. He also emphasised expanding low-emission manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

Technology and Sustainable Production

Industry representatives highlighted challenges in adopting low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen injection and carbon capture, which remain commercially difficult to implement.

Discussions also covered the use of artificial intelligence and digitalisation to improve production efficiency, product quality and workplace safety, along with the need for workforce training.

The two-day conclave also featured the ISA Steel Awards 2026, recognising achievements in gender diversity, industry leadership and workplace safety.

(KNN Bureau)