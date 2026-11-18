MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to Italy from November 17 to 18 to review bilateral trade and investment relations and discuss cooperation in industry, technology and innovation.

Goyal will co-chair the 23rd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on November 18.

The meeting will review bilateral trade and investment and discuss ways to expand cooperation in automobiles and auto components, industrial machinery, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, renewable energy, aerospace, space, startups and connectivity.

The two countries will also review progress under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. India and Italy have set a target of increasing annual bilateral trade to 20 billion euros by 2029.

During April-August 2026, India's exports to Italy increased 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Italy is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union.

Goyal will also participate in the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome on November 18. Around 80 Indian business leaders and startups are expected to attend the forum, which will include business-to-business meetings and sectoral discussions on automobiles, industrial and agri-food machinery, food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, renewable energy and circular economy.

The forum will also include an innovation session for startups and innovators, providing an opportunity for Indian startups to engage with Italian investors, research institutions and industry representatives.

Goyal is also scheduled to meet chief executives of Italian companies in heavy engineering, aviation services and clean energy to discuss investment and partnership opportunities in India.

The visit follows the elevation of India-Italy relations to a Special Strategic Partnership in May 2026. The two countries are implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

(KNN Bureau)

