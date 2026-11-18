MENAFN - KNN India)Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia on Tuesday highlighted Panipat's role as a major textile export centre while showcasing Haryana's industrial and export capabilities at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.

Bhatia, along with Trade Fair Authority Chief Administrator A Mona Sreenivas, inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion and toured exhibits showcasing the state's industrial, agricultural and cultural sectors.

The pavilion also features an Export Corner, introduced following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Textile and Agricultural Exports in Focus

Bhatia said textile products from Panipat, manufactured goods from Faridabad and Gurugram, and Basmati rice from Karnal reflected Haryana's strengths in manufacturing and agriculture. He noted that Panipat's textile industry had gained international recognition through its exports.

Pavilion Highlights Industry and Heritage

Sreenivas said the pavilion, themed 'Development and Heritage', showcases Haryana's journey from the ancient archaeological site of Rakhigarhi to its developments in industry, agriculture and artificial intelligence.

The exhibition also features interactive quiz and photo booths, including displays highlighting the state's sporting personalities.

(KNN Bureau)