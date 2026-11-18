Haryana Showcases Industrial And Export Capabilities At IITF, Highlights Panipat Textiles
Bhatia, along with Trade Fair Authority Chief Administrator A Mona Sreenivas, inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion and toured exhibits showcasing the state's industrial, agricultural and cultural sectors.
The pavilion also features an Export Corner, introduced following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Textile and Agricultural Exports in Focus
Bhatia said textile products from Panipat, manufactured goods from Faridabad and Gurugram, and Basmati rice from Karnal reflected Haryana's strengths in manufacturing and agriculture. He noted that Panipat's textile industry had gained international recognition through its exports.
Pavilion Highlights Industry and Heritage
Sreenivas said the pavilion, themed 'Development and Heritage', showcases Haryana's journey from the ancient archaeological site of Rakhigarhi to its developments in industry, agriculture and artificial intelligence.
The exhibition also features interactive quiz and photo booths, including displays highlighting the state's sporting personalities.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment